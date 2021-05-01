Members Of YES, DEEP PURPLE, DREAM THEATER, QUEENSRŸCHE And Others Perform PINK FLOYD's 'Wish You Were Here' In Its Entirety

PINK FLOYD's 1975 album "Wish You Were Here" surely counts as one of the greatest rock albums of the 20th century. A musically and emotionally complex tribute to the band's former leader, vocalist Syd Barrett, whose deteriorating mental health had caused the band to oust him in 1968, the album has become a touchstone for a generation of artists who sought to achieve the synthesis of brilliant, multi-part suites, poignant ballads, and heady melodic rockers that Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason realized on this album.

And now, a stunning all-star line-up of rock and metal royalty have gathered to recreate this epic masterpiece as a testament to its long-enduring legacy. Due on May 28 via Cleopatra, "Still Wish You Were Here" includes awe-inspiring performances from keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman, DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee Todd Rundgren, ex-QUEENSRŸCHE vocalist Geoff Tate, guitar god Joe Satriani, DREAM THEATER vocalist James LaBrie, spacebass super genius Bootsy Collins, THE DAMNED's Rat Scabies, PUBLIC IMAGE LTD's Jah Wobble and lots more. Get ready to fall in love with this classic record all over again.

"Still Wish You Were Here" will be available on both CD in a beautiful six-panel deluxe digipak and a stunningly gorgeous gatefold vinyl in a variety of colors.

Track listing:

01. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5)

Geoff Tate

Steve Hackett

Billy Sheehan

Mel Collins

Geoff Downes

Ian Paice

02. Welcome To The Machine

Todd Rundgren

Rick Wakeman

Tony Levin

03. Have A Cigar

James LaBrie

Steve Stevens

Patrick Moraz

Rat Scabies

Jah Wobble

04. Wish You Were Here

Rik Emmett

Joe Satriani

Edgar Froese

David Ellefson

Carmine Appice

05. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 6-9)

Rod Argent

Steve Hillage

Ian Paice

Bootsy Collins