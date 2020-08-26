Members Of SLIPKNOT, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, MACHINE HEAD, OVERKILL, Others React To RILEY GALE's Death

Members of SLIPKNOT, LAMB OF GOD, VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, OVERKILL, MACHINE HEAD, HATEBREED and TRIVIUM are among the musicians who have reacted to the passing of Riley Gale, lead singer of thrash metal band POWER TRIP, who has died at the age of 35.
The Dallas, Texas-based group confirmed Riley's death in a statement on Tuesday (August 25).
"It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the band wrote.
"Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend.
"He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.
"We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind.
"You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are.
"If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him."
POWER TRIP released two albums on Southern Lord, 2013's "Manifest Decimation" and 2017's "Nightmare Logic". A rarities compilation, "Opening Fire: 2008-2014", followed in 2018.
"Nightmare Logic" peaked at No. 22 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart.
POWER TRIP was said to be working on its third album at the time of Riley's death.
Rest easy Riley pic.twitter.com/BWzR02MSSD
— Volbeat (@VOLBEAT) August 26, 2020
We are saddened to hear this shocking news. Thoughts go out to Riley’s friends and family. RIP brother @powertriptx https://t.co/uf6CPzBWqA
— OVERKILL (@OverkillBand) August 26, 2020
Just heard about Riley. Goddamnit. Sending love to his family and friends and his band. @powertriptx
— Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) August 26, 2020
Totally shocked about this, RIP Riley ?, my heart goes out to his family and the #powertrip guys https://t.co/vZ019nmZZd
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) August 26, 2020
Sorry to hear the news of #RileyGale passing, we have crossed paths before and I want to give my regards to his family, friends and band-mates. @powertriptx
— Joey Belladonna (@jbelladonna) August 26, 2020
Very sad to hear about the death of Power Trip singer Riley. Saw them open for Cannibal Corpse and they were fucking awesome. Sending positive energy to the bandmembers and his family ??? https://t.co/pzJU3D0rwk
— Robb Flynn (@TheGeneralMH) August 26, 2020
So sad to hear of Riley Gale’s passing. I only had the good fortune of meeting him once, but he had a way of making you feel like you’d known him forever, instantly. Such a profound loss. Love and deepest sympathies to @powertriptx and everyone close to him.
— Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) August 26, 2020
Rest In Power Riley Gale. A great frontman, wise beyond his years & bad ass on the mic! You will be greatly missed. Such a loss for heavy music. Our condolences to all who loved him. #RipRileyGale #PowerTrip https://t.co/t26lcEb4oG
— Hatebreed (@hatebreed) August 26, 2020
Posted in Tribute to my friend Riley Gale.... Gone far to soon.. 35yrs old.. GOD BLESS YOU homie... So Fn sad.... pic.twitter.com/DwHoXdVj7R
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 26, 2020
We are in complete shock.
Riley and the PT family have ALWAYS been welcoming and kind to us, from day one. Our community lost genuinely one of the nicest, most fun loving souls I have ever encountered. Tell your friends and family you love them, even the ones you don’t talk to. https://t.co/AGbc7fHiLR
— Harm's Way (@harmsxway) August 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Riley. Thank you for the pic @alexbentdrums pic.twitter.com/cKljwndQdB
— Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) August 26, 2020
Rest in Power Riley Gale. 34 is waaayyy too young.#rileygale #powertrip #texasthrash #dallasmetal #manifestdecimation #nightmarelogic #southernlord pic.twitter.com/HrxZVgzfQA
— Earache Records♠️ (@EaracheRecords) August 26, 2020
We lost a real one maniacs...Rest in Power, Riley. #RIPRileyGale pic.twitter.com/m4yj2eRPSt
— EXCITER (@ExciterBand) August 26, 2020
This is awful. Devastating news. My deepest condolences to Riley’s band, family, friends and fans. Please respond w/ a memory or your favorite PxT jam. See you on the other side brother. ??❤️ https://t.co/iGNhljGnbs
— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) August 26, 2020
I’m heartbroken. Riley was always such a cool dude and I’ll always remember the great times we had on tour together . RIP brother pic.twitter.com/2WHqW7sj07
— Alex Bent (@AlexBentDrums) August 26, 2020
One of the best parts about touring is getting to hang on days off with the bands we tour with, the crew, and our friends from all over the world. #RIPRiley pic.twitter.com/FZYF4dQQC6
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) August 26, 2020
Man, this fucking sucks so bad for the PT dudes, Riley’s family, and the entire metal scene. What a fucking loss, man.
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) August 26, 2020
Riley always put on for the home team, he and Power Trip helped open a lot of doors for us and many other bands out of the Texas hardcore scene over the years. The music world lost a huge star, Rest in Power Riley Gale. https://t.co/DK75XRKi5N
— Creeping Death (@CreepingDeathtx) August 26, 2020
Really sad to hear of the loss of our friend Riley Gale from Power Trip. We played Dallas with them this past January. We were there because they personally invited us. My thoughts are with his family and the band.https://t.co/EhayCfw57A
— Dave Carlo (@davecarlorazor) August 26, 2020
Rest in Power, Riley Gale of Power Trip. We were looking forward to making memories together next year. Our thoughts are with you all. https://t.co/zbuynYcm55
— Coheed and Cambria (@Coheed) August 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Riley.
you made a huge dent in heavy music history that will last forever.
our deepest condolences to his friends, family and the guys in @powertriptx https://t.co/bIqlX49dfN
— Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) August 26, 2020
Man, horrible news. Sending love to his family, friends and bandmates. Rest In Peace Riley. https://t.co/dAiocBnnG4
— Nonpoint (@nonpoint) August 26, 2020
Big loss to the musical and metal community... Rest in POWER Riley. Awful news... my condolences to the @powertriptx band, crew and family??
Crushed. [email protected] send our love and support to our brothers in @powertriptx , a band on our short list of absolute brothers, people who sharing a stage with is an HONOR. A PRIVILEGE. All our support goes out to the Power Trip family, Exodus are here for you. Riley , you will forever be missed
Repost from @markmenghi • This is absolutely awful. RIP Riley. Man this sucks as he was so young and an absolutely amazing dude. Riley and I became close in 2017. We’ve had some great conversations that I’ll always cherish. My heart goes out to his family and his band, the amazing @powertriptx whom are one of my favorite “newer” thrash bands. #rileygale #powertrip #thrashmetal
Rest In Peace, Riley Gale. I don’t know what happened to him yet, but I do know that I was really looking forward to touring with him & @powertriptx again- in fact, we were already have supposed to have toured in Europe & then this pandemic happened & screwed that up. When I sent him these photos I took last year while doing some Euro festivals together, we were talking about how stoked we were to hit the road together & hang again. Besides being a great frontman, Riley was smart, articulate, well read, politically astute, compassionate, & fearless in expressing his views. These are all things I value highly in an artist & a human being- we got along really well. He loved hardcore and metal, & it is shame for our scene that someone who burned so brightly is gone way too soon- he was a mere 34 years old. Just a great dude with some insanely hilarious stories, & I’ll really miss shooting the bull about life & comic books with him. Just two days ago Riley crossed my mind & I thought “I better shoot him a message & check in & see how he’s holding up down there in Texas”- & then I got distracted & forgot. I really wish I had now. My condolences & so much love to Riley’s family & all the Power Trip homies. #riprileygale #powertrip #powertriptx
One of my favorite bands of all time. Rest in fucking power Riley.
Waking up? GOOD! Waking up to this? Bad Bad Bad ?RIP little brother...my condolences to everyone..no real words. Can...#powetrip @powertriptx #greatloss #withallourhearts
Much love and condolences to the band mates, friends and family of Riley Gale. A friend of the Century Media family, Riley and Power Trip frequently shared stages with with many of our artists. He recently lent his unmistakable presence to Body Count’s track ‘Point The Finger’ which was nothing short of a vulgar display of vocal power. We’re honored to call Riley a friend. 34 years old is too young to be gone. Rest In Power. @powertriptx
RIP Riley Gale pic.twitter.com/qECXm9r6SZ
— Trevor Strnad (@TrevorTBDM) August 26, 2020
To learn about Riley’s passing this morning was a big shock for all of us. He was a kind soul and a truly one of a kind person.
Our thoughts go out to Power Trip, your close friends, family, loved ones and crew.
Riley Gale forever. Rest in peace brother. pic.twitter.com/Mg0Au5tAsw
— Venom Prison (@Venomprison) August 26, 2020
RIP to our brother, Riley Gale. We will see you again and finish the business we started! Love and respect - Kreator Family ? pic.twitter.com/6zWs6EezgS
— Kreator (@kreator) August 26, 2020
