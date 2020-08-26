Members Of SLIPKNOT, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, MACHINE HEAD, OVERKILL, Others React To RILEY GALE's Death

Members of SLIPKNOT, LAMB OF GOD, VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, OVERKILL, MACHINE HEAD, HATEBREED and TRIVIUM are among the musicians who have reacted to the passing of Riley Gale, lead singer of thrash metal band POWER TRIP, who has died at the age of 35.

The Dallas, Texas-based group confirmed Riley's death in a statement on Tuesday (August 25).

"It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the band wrote.

"Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend.

"He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.

"We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind.

"You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are.

"If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him."

POWER TRIP released two albums on Southern Lord, 2013's "Manifest Decimation" and 2017's "Nightmare Logic". A rarities compilation, "Opening Fire: 2008-2014", followed in 2018.

"Nightmare Logic" peaked at No. 22 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart.

POWER TRIP was said to be working on its third album at the time of Riley's death.
































































Rest In Peace, Riley Gale. I don’t know what happened to him yet, but I do know that I was really looking forward to touring with him & @powertriptx again- in fact, we were already have supposed to have toured in Europe & then this pandemic happened & screwed that up. When I sent him these photos I took last year while doing some Euro festivals together, we were talking about how stoked we were to hit the road together & hang again. Besides being a great frontman, Riley was smart, articulate, well read, politically astute, compassionate, & fearless in expressing his views. These are all things I value highly in an artist & a human being- we got along really well. He loved hardcore and metal, & it is shame for our scene that someone who burned so brightly is gone way too soon- he was a mere 34 years old. Just a great dude with some insanely hilarious stories, & I’ll really miss shooting the bull about life & comic books with him. Just two days ago Riley crossed my mind & I thought “I better shoot him a message & check in & see how he’s holding up down there in Texas”- & then I got distracted & forgot. I really wish I had now. My condolences & so much love to Riley’s family & all the Power Trip homies. #riprileygale #powertrip #powertriptx


