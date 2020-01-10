Members of BLACK SABBATH, KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, Others Pay Tribute To RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART

Members of BLACK SABBATH, KISS, MEGADETH and KING DIAMOND are among the rock musicians who reacted on social media to the passing of RUSH's Neil Peart. The iconic drummer passed away on Tuesday (January 7) in Santa Monica, California after having been diagnosed with brain cancer.
A statement posted on the band's official Twitter page said: "It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer..."
The statement went on to ask for privacy for Peart's family "from friends, fans, and media alike" and requested that mourners make a donation in Peart's name to a cancer research group or charity of their choice."
"Rest in peace brother," the band's statement concluded.
RUSH had been completely inactive since completing its "R40 Live" tour four years ago. Peart previously said that playing concerts at his age caused too much painful wear and tear on his body and he'd rather call it quits before the performances start declining in quality.
His survivors include his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia.
He was also the author of numerous books, including a number of memoirs exploring his life and travels.
In 1997, Peart and his bandmates became the first rock musicians to be inducted into the Order of Canada.
They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.
Absolutely Horrible News. Neal Peart has died after fighting brain cancer for years. His later life was filled with so much family tragedy. So, so sad. I’m just shocked. pic.twitter.com/EM4Ea1quaY
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 10, 2020
Really sorry to hear about Neil Peart’s passing. He was an amazing drummer and made a huge ccontribution to Rock music. All my best to Alex and Geddy.
— Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) January 10, 2020
My hero just died.
Neil Peart is no longer with us. He´s always been there, I quote him daily, I listen to him all the time and I think "What would Neil write" often. A true inspiration and someone I´ve looked up to like no other. Farewell my king.#rush #neilpeart
— Mikael Stanne (@MiklStne) January 10, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P....... Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 - Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020
So sad to hear about Neil Peart passing. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #NeilPeart pic.twitter.com/B8tM4ZcIQQ
— Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) January 10, 2020
It is unbelievably sad to hear that my favorite drummer of all time, Neil Peart, has left us. Very hard to find words to properly express the level of inspiration & influence he had on so so many musicians. He will forever remain at the top of my list. Farewell to a true king. pic.twitter.com/A9QkSWg2f9
— King Diamond (@kingdiamond) January 10, 2020
So much love and respect for Neil Peart. From his incredible playing, to his wonderful lyrics, for all the personal loss he had overcome, for being embarrassed by the trappings of fame, for his wit and humility and being a part of one of the greatest bands ever. Thank you so much https://t.co/OsMhfo4Y2B
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) January 10, 2020
#DeepCondolences to #GeddyLee & #AlexLifeson for the passing of their beloved brother #NeilPeart ..may he #RestInPeace ???#RushForever #RushBand
— Arnel Pineda (@arnelpineda) January 10, 2020
The greatest of all time. RIP Neil Peart. I’m going to go raise a glass and then air-drum the shit out of Tom Sawyer. https://t.co/pL3xL4PUa0
— Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) January 10, 2020
R.I.P. To the drum legend/ lyricist extraordinaire known as Neal Peart!!!! Another rock icon/legend gone much too soon!!! Now he’s in the arms of his wife and daughter again!!!! Godspeed...??? pic.twitter.com/Ai5w8nCLcH
— John Corabi (@Crablegs59) January 10, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Such a loss, one of my favorite musicians of all time. His influence and music will live on through anyone who picks up an instrument #neilpeart
Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo
— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020
What an incredibly sad moment. Neil, Geddy & Alex changed my life as a young aspiring musician. Condolences to the family and @rushtheband organization. https://t.co/FX6QtE8k4c
— David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) January 10, 2020
Sadly Neil Peart passed away earlier this week. One the greatest drummers of all time. One of the founding members of one of the greatest Rock n Roll bands of all time. Rush @ZildjianCompany @EvansDrumheads @vicfirth @HumesandBerg
— KennyAronoff (@AronoffOFFICIAL) January 10, 2020
It absolutely breaks my heart to pieces to get the news of the passing of one of my greatest heroes of all time. #RIPNeilPeart My deepest condolences to the band, crew & family. Rest In Peace my friend. You will always be my hero ?
For further thoughts: https://t.co/kg0StEx0EB pic.twitter.com/KnmalW5PLD
— Mike Portnoy ? (@MikePortnoy) January 10, 2020
“We are deeply saddened by the news of Neil Peart’s untimely passing. On behalf of our entire team, we are proud to have worked with such an iconic, virtuosic drummer and we intend to honor Neil’s legacy as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time.” - John D'Addario III, CEO pic.twitter.com/RUJGYtlt04
— Promark Drumsticks (@promarksticks) January 10, 2020
Every drummer has “their guy” - the first drummer that inspired them to pick up the sticks, or the drummer that they’ve taken the most inspiration from (re: ripped off) over their career. I can’t begin to imagine how many drummers say that Neil Peart was “their guy.”
A note... pic.twitter.com/ungyhHpJv9
— Steve Gorman Rocks (@gormanrocks) January 10, 2020
RIP Neil Peart.. this is too sad for words.... Thank you for your greatness Neil...#NeilPeart #Rush #rip https://t.co/RhhIn9BKcY
— FrankBello (@TheFrankBello) January 10, 2020
RIP Neil Peart. A true artist and a sweet, good guy. And probably the most air drummed drummer of all time. This is my tribute...air drumming one of THE greatest, iconic drum moments in rock history. #neilpeart #rush https://t.co/01RW6pYWIl
— Josh Freese (@joshfreese) January 10, 2020
Long Live Neil Peart - a quick video from behinds Neil’s kit- watch, feel and repeat pic.twitter.com/U2z9TLyfcg
— Stephen Perkins (@stephenperkins) January 10, 2020
RIP to a master ? #neilpeart https://t.co/B8ssS79tRS
— Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) January 10, 2020
