Members of BLACK SABBATH, KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, Others Pay Tribute To RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART

Members of BLACK SABBATH, KISS, MEGADETH and KING DIAMOND are among the rock musicians who reacted on social media to the passing of RUSH's Neil Peart. The iconic drummer passed away on Tuesday (January 7) in Santa Monica, California after having been diagnosed with brain cancer.

A statement posted on the band's official Twitter page said: "It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer..."

The statement went on to ask for privacy for Peart's family "from friends, fans, and media alike" and requested that mourners make a donation in Peart's name to a cancer research group or charity of their choice."

"Rest in peace brother," the band's statement concluded.

RUSH had been completely inactive since completing its "R40 Live" tour four years ago. Peart previously said that playing concerts at his age caused too much painful wear and tear on his body and he'd rather call it quits before the performances start declining in quality.

His survivors include his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia.

He was also the author of numerous books, including a number of memoirs exploring his life and travels.

In 1997, Peart and his bandmates became the first rock musicians to be inducted into the Order of Canada.

They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

