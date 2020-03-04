MEGADETH's KIKO LOUREIRO To Sell Guitars, Amps And More On REVERB

Reverb, a leading web site and mobile app for buying and selling used, vintage, and new music gear, has partnered with MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro to sell music gear used on albums and tours throughout his career. Kiko's official Reverb shop will launch on March 10, featuring more than 80 guitars, pedals, amps, and more.

"I'm a gear fanatic and have been collecting guitars, pedals, and amplifiers throughout my life and world travels," said Kiko. "I've got gear from my homes in Brazil and L.A., from the MEGADETH camp in Nashville, and from Finland, where my wife is from. As tough as it is to part with these pieces, I believe that instead of letting them sit in storage, I want people to play them and use them to make new music and memories."

Among the items will be a Tagima K-1 electric guitar made by master luthier Márcio Zaganin. Its fretboard is made of wood from the jacarandá-da-baía (Brazilian rosewood) that previously made up the floors of City Hall in São Paulo, Brazil. "I want to know who is going to buy this guitar. I want to be friends with this person," said Loureiro.

Other items that will be featured in Kiko's Reverb shop include:

* An Ibanez Prestige RG752WMFX fixed-bridge electric guitar that was used extensively on MEGADETH's 2016 album "Dystopia". "This guitar is very special to me," said Loureiro. "It was used to record 90 percent of the riffs on 'Dystopia'. So if you buy this guitar, you can have a Grammy-winning guitar."

* Three Ibanez 100-TRR Kiko signature model guitars with now-discontinued red finishes that Loureiro used on MEGADETH's "Dystopia" tour from 2015 to 2018.

* Two Ibanez Kiko 200 electric guitars with fast necks, scalloped frets, and bright green burst finishes that Loureiro used to compose a new album for MEGADETH, as well as for solo concerts, clinics, and YouTube videos.

* An Achim acoustic guitar that Loureiro had handmade in Germany after he sold multiple other nylon classical guitars to purchase it. "The bass that comes from this instrument is something that I never heard in my life. It's something really special," said Loureiro. "You can hear this acoustic guitar on the song 'Awakening Prelude', the first track of my solo album 'Sounds Of Innocence'."

* A Laney LionHeart amp head & 4x12 cabinet that Loureiro used when he first moved to L.A. "I used this specific amp for all the small gigs and videos that I did in L.A. at that time," said Loureiro. "It's got a beautiful, classic British tone."

To view a video of Loureiro talking about a portion of the gear that will be featured in Kiko's Reverb shop, plus sign up to receive updates for when the shop is live, go to this location.

