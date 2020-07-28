MEGADETH's KIKO LOUREIRO Says It's 'Always Fun' To Play Band's Classic Songs

Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who joined MEGADETH in 2015, spoke to France's Loud TV about his onstage chemistry with his bandmates during the touring cycle for their 2016 album "Dystopia". He said (see video below): "Dave [Mustaine, MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist] is like an icon; he's a legend. And [David] Ellefson [bass] as well being there — the two of them, original members of the band. They have this power of the image, the power of the presence, the power of the style — playing and singing. So it's, in a way, easier for me, and I think I can say the same for Dirk [Verbeuren, drums], that we feel very in a good place, to be where we want to be and deliver also an energetic show playing those amazing songs. We play the 'Dystopia' songs, but also the songs from the catalog, which is all the big hits. So it's fun. It's cool. It's fun to play those songs. As a fan, and as a member of the band, it's always fun. So every night, it's a great feeling to go on stage and play those songs. Yeah, it feels good. So that's why you see a good energy and a good feeling among us on stage."

Loureiro made his recording debut with MEGADETH on "Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

MEGADETH is currently working on the follow-up album, tentatively due in early 2021.

The early sessions for the LP took place last year with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on "Dystopia".

Mustaine recently told SiriusXM's Jose Mangin that the upcoming MEGADETH album will be "up there with 'Countdown [To Extinction]', 'Rust In Peace' and probably 'Peace Sells'" and "Dystopia".

MEGADETH's new effort will be the first to feature Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band four years ago.

As previously reported, MEGADETH's North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kiko released his fifth solo album, "Open Source", earlier in the month.

