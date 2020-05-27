MEGADETH's KIKO LOUREIRO Says DAVE MUSTAINE-Co-Written 'The Mechanix' Is His 'Favorite' METALLICA Song

May 27, 2020 0 Comments

MEGADETH's KIKO LOUREIRO Says DAVE MUSTAINE-Co-Written 'The Mechanix' Is His 'Favorite' METALLICA Song

In a recent question-and-answer session with fans, MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro was asked to name his favorite METALLICA song. He responded (see video below): "My favorite METALLICA song [is] 'Mechanix'.

"I like METALLICA — of course," he continued. "I saw METALLICA for the first time live in '89 in São Paulo, Brazil. And back then I was pretty young — I was 17. It was so hard to have any concerts in Brazil back then in '89, so it was cool to see the '…And Justice for All' concert. It was pretty cool. Then I think I've seen them some other times, and I had the chance to play festivals with them.

"So, yeah. But the favorite song, of course, [is] 'Mechanix'."

The original version of "The Mechanix" appeared on METALLICA's 1982 demo "No Life 'Til Leather" and was later reworked for the band's 1983 debut album, "Kill 'Em All", under the title "The Four Horsemen".

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine, who was one of the early members of METALLICA, was fired from the band by drummer Lars Ulrich in 1983. He was replaced by Kirk Hammett and went on to form MEGADETH and achieve worldwide success on his own.

When asked what he remembers about writing music with METALLICA while he was in the group, Mustaine told Revolver magazine in a 2011 interview: "I had always called us, as a group, the 'Four Horsemen.' Before I was in METALLICA, I really loved this band called MONTROSE, and their guitarist was Ronnie Montrose. He went on to form a band called GAMMA. One of their records [1980's 'Gamma 2'] had a shark fin cutting through the grass, which I thought was so awesome. Anyway, he had a song on there called 'Four Horsemen' that I did with my band PANIC, which I was with before METALLICA. So when I joined METALLICA, I had the song 'Mechanix', which I wrote, and 'Four Horsemen' was a suggestion of mine to do 'cause we were doing cover songs. So that had planted the seed with James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman]. And one day when we were coming to rehearsal, Lars had just said something about slowing down my song, 'Mechanix'. I had just gotten to the studio with Cliff [Burton, METALLICA bassist], and we had been listening to LYNYRD SKYNYRD, and I was being a jerk, so I played 'Sweet Home Alabama' instead of 'Mechanix', and thats basically the middle part of what would become METALLICAs 'The Four Horsemen'."

Kiko joined MEGADETH in 2015 and made his recording debut with the band on 2016's "Dystopia" album. The "Dystopia" title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).