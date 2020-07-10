MEGADETH's KIKO LOUREIRO: Listen To Entire New Solo Album, 'Open Source'

MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro has just released his fifth solo album, "Open Source". The disc can now be streamed in its entirety in the YouTube clip below.

The cover artwork for "Open Source" was created by Gustavo Sazes (MACHINE HEAD, AMARANTHE, ARCH ENEMY).

"Open Source" includes an instrumental titled "EDM (e-Dependent Mind)", which was released as a single last month. The track features Loureiro on guitar and keyboards, as well as Felipe Andreoli on bass and Bruno Valverde on drums.

"Open Source" is the follow-up to "Sounds Of Innocence", which was released in June 2012.

"Open Source" track listing:

01. Overflow

02. EDM (e-Dependent Mind)

03. Imminent Threat

04. Liquid Times

05. Sertão

06. Vital Signs

07. Dreamlike

08. Black Ice

09. In Motion

10. Running With The Bulls

11. Du Monde

"Imminent Threat" features a guest appearance by former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman.

Kiko said: "For the last five years, I've always been compared to Marty Friedman, and Marty Friedman is a great musician — not only a great guitar player but an amazing musician. And I'm a big fan of his solo work and CACOPHONY and, of course, other MEGADETH years, and I had a chance to meet him two times and have great conversations about music and about life with him.

"I have some guest musicians, guest guitarists on my new album, and guess what? Marty Friedman is one of them.

"I'm so happy to have Marty Friedman. He did, of course, an amazing solo on one of my songs. So, thank you, Marty."

Loureiro stated about the album title: "By definition, 'open source' is related to softwares which the original source code is made freely available and may be redistributed and modified. It brings us a higher sense of community, enhances our creativity and creates new possibilities. So why not take this concept to our art, our music? How much richer a song could be if others had access to its source code? What if the song's original composition wasn't the final product? What if it was just the beginning? Something that could be constantly updated and evolve over time. And as well as a machine, we as humans are also minded to enhancements, being an open source ourselves, constantly moving and growing, through technology, science, spirituality… and art."

Kiko started composing his new solo album last year. The recordings started in September 2019 and he has been working on the LP ever since, in between MEGADETH's activities.

"Sounds Of Innocence" featured guest appearances by Virgil Donati on drums and Felipe Andreoli (ANGRA, ALMAH) on bass. One track also featured LIVING COLOUR bassist Doug Wimbish. The effort was produced by Kiko, mixed by Dennis Ward and mastered by Jürgen Lusky.

Kiko made his recording debut with MEGADETH on 2016's "Dystopia" album. The "Dystopia" title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine told Revolver magazine that finding Loureiro "was really a mind-blower. It was the first time since Marty Friedman joined the band that I was really intimidated as a player," he said. "He's such an amazing talent, and he's been coming in with all of these fresh ideas." Mustaine has also called Loureiro the "best guitarist we've ever had," adding that he was a good fit personality wise. "Chris [Broderick] and I had a good chemistry, but we weren't really as close as I would have wanted us to be," Mustaine explained. "Kiko, I feel like I've known him for years."

