MEGADETH's KIKO LOUREIRO is 'Ashamed' Of Brazilian Government's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

MEGADETH's Kiko Loureiro says that he is "ashamed" of the Brazilian government's chaotic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian-born guitarist, who currently lives in his wife's home country of Finland, discussed the COVID-19 crisis during a May 15 Instagram Live chat with ex-NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen.

"I'm even ashamed to mention anything about Brazil, because it's crazy," Kiko said (see video below). "My family is there; I have a brother and a sister. I have all my friends. I have people that work with me. And in the end, we're still immigrants, and my country's Brazil. It doesn't matter where [I live].

"We have a crazy president, and the health minister just resigned — the second in a month," the 47-year-old musician continued. "In the corona times, we have two guys out — just because the president doesn't agree with them, because they're too much into science. That's another conversation. It just makes no sense."

Brazil has the second worst outbreak in the world, with 374,898 cases, behind the U.S. with 1.637 million cases. Total deaths in the U.S. has reached 97,971, according to Reuters tally compared with Brazil at 23,473.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has referred to the virus as a "little flu" and has repeatedly downplayed its risks, even joining protesters in April calling for the lifting of social isolation measures. He has expressed concern about the financial impact of the virus, warning it will be worse than the virus itself, according to CNN. In addition, Bolsonaro has been heavily critical of the media, accusing journalists of spreading false information about the coronavirus.

On Sunday (May 24), President Donald Trump imposed new travel restrictions on Brazil. Foreigners will not be allowed to travel to the U.S. if they have been in Brazil any time during the 14 days prior to when they are scheduled to travel to the U.S.

