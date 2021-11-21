MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN Collaborates With BATTLETORN's OMID On New BENT SEA Song

MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren has released a new song from his long-running BENT SEA project.

"Destroy The Autocrats", a collaboration with Omid Torn (BATTLETORN) on vocals and Jesper Liveröd (NASUM) on bass, is the eighth in a series of songs Dirk has dubbed "Instagrind".

A year and a half ago, Verbeuren released the first "Instagrind" song from BENT SEA, "Grind To A Halt", a collaboration with MIDNIGHT mastermind Athenar on vocals. It was followed by "Sycophant Legions", a collaboration with FEASTEM's Petri Eskelinen on vocals and Jesper Liveröd on bass; "Nothing Blasts Forever", a collaboration with DRUGS OF FAITH's Richard Johnson on vocals; "Quietus", a collaboration with Tomas Lindberg (AT THE GATES) on vocals and Liveröd on bass; "Anger Mgmt", a collaboration with Keijo Niinimaa (ROTTEN SOUND) on vocals and Liveröd on bass; and "The Instant Grind", a collaboration with Leon Del Muerte (IMPALED, MURDER CONSTRUCT) on vocals and lead guitar.

In a 2016 interview with All About The Rock, Dirk stated about BENT SEA: "BENT SEA is a spur-of-the-moment type thing without any business plan. The idea from the get-go was basically 'no pressure' and I intend to keep it that way."

Back in 2012, Dirk told PureGrainAudio about BENT SEA's formation: "It just sort of happened. I used to play guitar, but in recent years my focus was exclusively on drums. My wife had been encouraging me to write my own music, so I decided to give it a shot. The result turned out to be BENT SEA."

Regarding the project's name, the 46-year-old Belgian-born-and-now-Los-Angeles-based musician said: "It's taken from a song by British experimental duo ENDVRA which I accidentally came across in my tape-trading days. Their music has absolutely nothing to do with grindcore, but somehow BENT SEA popped up in my mind. I like that it's atypical, and that it conjures apocalyptic images echoing the intensity of my music."

Verbeuren had been playing with SOILWORK for more than a decade before joining MEGADETH in 2016 as the replacement for Chris Adler (LAMB OF GOD), who called Dirk "probably [one of the] top three drummers in the world."

In interview with the KATT Rock 100.5 FM radio station, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine described Dirk as "one of the most pleasant, easy-to-get-along-with guys I've ever met in my life. I'll walk up to him and he'll smile and lean forward and pat me on the back. He goes [adopts thin accent], 'How's it going, buddy?' I could say, 'Oh, man…'… anything. 'Oh, okay, buddy.' [He] smiles and pats me, 'cause he's just a happy guy. I've never, ever, ever seen him not smile."

