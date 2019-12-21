MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON: Why I Like GHOST

In a brand new interview with Argentina's TMPlay, MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson was asked which other artists he likes to listen to. He responded: "The band I've kind of had a real affinity for in the last couple of years is GHOST. I realize they had many records out early on that I was not that familiar with, and I did not know what they sounded like based on their image. And then when I heard them, I went, 'This is really good music.' It's very melodic. There's even some of the '70s classic rock guitar playing to it that I really like. And the bass playing is incredible — some really disctinctive lines; the bass really helps carry it a lot. And I also like that it's very clean singing, because there became a trend with most everything [having] death metal vocals, and it was really fun to hear a new artist come out and have very clean vocals and also have really interesting melodies — something that I grew up on. Progressive guitar playing, progressive bass playing, but having very clean [vocals]. So, to me, GHOST kind of wraps it all together."

Ellefson recently released a video for "Sleeping Giants", the title track of his debut solo release, which came out via Combat Records. "Sleeping Giants" is a companion release to Ellefson's latest memoir, "More Life With Deth", in stores now via Jawbone Press. The track features lead vocals by Ellefson's partner, and "More Life With Deth" book co-author, Thom Hazaert, and legendary hip-hop MC Daryl "DMC" McDaniels, plus guest appearances by Steve Conley (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM), Ethan Brosh, ex-GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, and Ilias Papadakis (MEMORAIN).

"More Life With Deth" is the follow-up to Ellefson's celebrated "My Life With Deth", and delves deeper into the later stages of Ellefson's career, as well as a thorough exploration of the earliest days of MEGADETH and beyond.

"Sleeping Giants" is a retrospective featuring several new tracks, plus a collection of demos, and unreleased material spanning David's career outside of MEGADETH, including the unreleased demo "If You Were God", featuring John Bush (ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT), and several unreleased demos featuring former HOUSE OF LORDS/GIUFFRIA vocalist David Glen Eisley.

Produced by Ellefson and Hazaert, with additional production from ICON guitarist John Aquilino at the Platinum Underground in Phoenix, "Sleeping Giants" also features a multitude of guests including former MEGADETH guitarist Chris Poland, Ken Mary (ALICE COOPER, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM), Steve Conley (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, F5), Eric AK (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM), Ethan Brosh, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Dave Sharpe and Opus Lawrence of DEAD BY WEDNESDAY, Mark Tremonti, Illias Papadakis (MEMORAIN), Dave McClain (MACHINE HEAD, SACRED REICH), Joey Radziwill (SACRED REICH), and a remix by "Game Of Thrones" star Kristian Nairn (Hodor).

