MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON Releases Sample Of First Fiction Novel, 'Rock Star Hitman'

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has set a December 18 release date for his first venture as a fiction thriller novelist, "The Sledge Chronicles: Rock Star Hitman". A two-page teaser from the novel is available at this location.

"The Sledge Chronicles: Rock Star Hitman" is the first chapter in the action-packed saga of Sledge; an up-andcoming musician who uncovers a startling quid pro quo: in exchange for achieving his dreams of rock stardom, he must enlist as a ruthless killer for a clandestine agency. Filled with twists, turns, screams, and even laughs, "Rock Star Hitman" is the cult thriller you've been dying for.

Ellefson states: "I've always wanted to write fiction, and 'The Sledge Chronicles' provided the perfect runway to launch the first of a series of books. I figured I may as well start close to home with a rock 'n' roll figure as the lead character and expand the global exploits from there."

David's canon of published literary work includes four non-fiction titles with his two memoirs "More Life With Deth" (Jawbone Press, 2019) and "My Life With Deth" (Howard/Simon & Schuster, 2014), a self-published lyric-and-poem offering "Unsung: Words & Images" (Blurb, 2012) and his debut how-to book "Making Music Your Business… A Guide For Young Musicians" (Hal Leonard, 1997).

Released through The Ellefson Book Co. imprint, "The Sledge Chronicles: Rock Star Hitman" was co-written with musician, filmmaker and actor Drew Fortier, known for his work with such artists as BANG TANGO, Chuck Mosley (FAITH NO MORE) and ZEN FROM MARS. Fortier also released his autobiography, "Dark, Depressing, And Hilarious", in 2018.

Ellefson and Fortier are no strangers to collaboration; on top of their forthcoming novel, they also have an independent found-footage horror film due out in 2021, "Dwellers", which was written and directed by Fortier, who also stars in the movie, with Ellefson producing via his Ellefson Films imprint.

"The Sledge Chronicles: Rock Star Hitman" can be ordered here.