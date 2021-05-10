MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON Pushes Back Against 'Misinformation' Over 'Private, Adult Interactions' With Female

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has pushed back against allegations of impropriety involving "private" and "adult interactions" he had with a female other than his wife.

David apparently decided to address the allegations after a series of intimate conversations and explicit videos were leaked online over the weekend.

Earlier this morning, Ellefson's verified Instagram account, as well as his personal Facebook account, were updated with the following statement from the 56-year-old musician:

"Dear Fans & Friends,

"As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them. While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible.

"As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation my career and family.

"The other party involved has made a statement which you can see below. I thank her for doing so and hope that this clarifies that the situation was not at all as presented.

"Humbly Yours,

"David Ellefson"

In the statement Ellefson shared that was apparently made by the other involved party, the woman in question wrote: "I'm the girl people are talking about in the posts about David Ellefson right now and I just want to tell my side of the story because people are sharing misinformation and the situation is getting out of hand without the truth being out there.

"Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initate them and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I'm not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it. I was just naive enough to record him and share it with a friend without his permission. In the end, it was all consensual and all online.

"I don't know how it got to this point, but a lot of information is being left out by the people purposely trying to harm him.

"I would ask that anyone sharing these personal private videos or any misinformation about them to please stop."

David, who became a Lutheran pastor nearly a decade ago, and his wife Julie Ellefson have been married for 27 years. They were reportedly dated for six years after getting together in 1988. After two days of engagement, they married on April 2, 1994. They have two children, Roman Alexander (25) and Athena Grace (22).

