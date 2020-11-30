MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON On Why He Switched To Playing With A Pick: 'It Was Literally A Survival Tactic'

November 30, 2020 0 Comments

MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON On Why He Switched To Playing With A Pick: 'It Was Literally A Survival Tactic'

In a new interview with Guitar Summit, MEGADETH's David Ellefson was asked if he ever played with his fingers before switching to playing with a pick/plectrum and if so, what prompted the change. He responded (see video below): "I learned how to play with my fingers. As I got into the real world of playing in bands, when I had these little amps, playing with guitar players who had 50- and 100-watt Marshall half stacks against big, loud, banging drummers, I couldn't hear myself. So I grabbed a pick. And all of a sudden, I could dig in and get a percussive attack that allowed me to be heard. And that was why I picked up the plectrum. It wasn't because I was trying to be like somebody else. It was literally a survival tactic.

"As I moved to L.A., we started MEGADETH, and I was trying to be sort of a finger aficionado, but as we were playing, it looks impressive, and people are, like, 'Oh, you look so cool,'" he continued. "To hell with looking cool. It's about can you freakin' play to a click track.

"Bass playing is about three things — actually, all of music: what note you play, where you play it, and how long you play it. That's music. You can take all of music ever in the history of the world, and those three factors apply to all of it. Same with bass. What note are you playing? How long are you playing it? And where are you placing it? So those three elements are always what's required. And especially when you get into the studio and you start cutting records. Pretty much, nine times out of 10, even today, when I walk in with a pick and I plug in, I hit a note, and they're, like, 'That sounds great.' And then I'll move to my fingers, and they'll look at me and go, 'What'd you do? What happened? The tone changed.' And I go, 'Oh, I switched over to my fingers.' And they'll be, like, 'Yeah, don't do that. Put the pick on. The pick sounded better.' It just sounds better.

"Recording engineers love clarity," Ellefson added. "Their job is to get things clean, clear [and] precise so that it translates to the mix and to the final product. And the cleaner and clearer you can get a bass to tape — Pro Tools, if you will — is the big win. So, for me, the plectrum usually wins in most cases."

Ellefson's latest comments echo those he made in October 2018 at the Bristol, England stop of the European leg of his "Basstory" tour. At the time, he said: "For me, I ended up picking up a plectrum, a pick, mostly because you guitar players are always too loud. And I was in bands where I could afford amps about that size [points to a small amp], as a kid, and I couldn't afford big Ampeg SVTs and big stuff like that. And guitar players would get 50-, 100-watt Marshall half stacks and we would have to turn them against the wall, 'cause they were so loud. Because the sound man, when he does this [lifts arms above his head an shakes his head], that means the P.A. is off, you're not in it and you're too loud. And most guitar players go, 'Fuck that, dude! I'm gonna fucking play loud.' Pardon my language, but that's just kind of how guitar players are. So in order to compete with that, I picked up the plectrum, because when I got in a band, all of a sudden, that got in the mix; now I was in the room finally and got inside the kick drum. I learned that later making records about how to get my bass kind of right inside that kick drum, so as the drummer… as that beater hit the skin, that was the cannon and I was the cannonball right behind it. But that really is my philosophy."

David's solo band, ELLEFSON, released its covers album, "No Cover", on November 20 via earMUSIC (Europe) and Ward Records (Japan). The effort was made available in conjunction with Ellefson's revived Combat Records, which issued the album in North America via Amped.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).