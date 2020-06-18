MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON: 'Just Because We're Locked Down, Doesn't Mean We're Locked In'

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson recently spoke to the Phoenix New Times about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" album. The disc is being tracked in Nashville, Tennessee with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on the last effort.

Ellefson said: "Not being on the road has helped us finish this album. We play the cards we're dealt rather than lamenting about the cards we didn't get. Years ago, on the MEGADETH tour bus, we were watching a Clint Eastwood movie, 'Heartbreak Ridge', and there's the phrase: 'Overcome, adapt, improvise.' We've always rolled like that.

"We've been fortunate to stay productive, and continue to inspire people to grow and create in the face of an unprecedented situation. Just because we're locked down, doesn't mean we're locked in."

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine recently told SiriusXM's Jose Mangin that the upcoming album will be "up there with 'Countdown [To Extinction]', 'Rust In Peace' and probably 'Peace Sells'" and "Dystopia".

MEGADETH's new LP will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band almost four years ago.

Guitarist Kiko Loureiro made his recording debut with MEGADETH on "Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

As previously reported, the first leg of MEGADETH's North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES will be rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first leg of the 55-date trek tour was supposed to kick off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wrap August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run was due to launch October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.