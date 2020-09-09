MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON Joins SEPULTURA For Quarantine Performance Of 'Territory' (Video)

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson recently teamed up with the four members of SEPULTURA to record a quarantine version of the SEPULTURA classic "Territory". Check out video below. The original version of the track appeared on SEPULTURA's 1993 album "Chaos A.D.".
SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released in February via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.
SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.
SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.
"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.
