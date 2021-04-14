MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON And ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO Collaborate With Guitar String Jewelry Manufacturer STRÜNG

Strüng is a lifestyle brand for music lovers made by musicians Jenny Mann and Tim Barbour who discovered a unique way to repurpose their broken guitar strings and turn them into distinctive jewelry pieces for both men and women themed to a classic song. With over 80 tracks ranging in genres including rock/metal, country/blues, hip-hop/rap and classical music to choose from, customers can wear their favorite song by ordering one of their custom bracelets, necklaces or earrings which comes with a matching charm. Additional shop items include unisex drum cymbal necklaces, beaded bracelets, choker necklace chords and more. Strüng also has a customizable "Send-a-Song" shop where shoppers can pick their own song and matching charm.

The company has also teamed up with several famous musicians for their limited-edition line Strung Live, which offers one-of-kind designs made with used/played guitar strings and includes a signed authenticity card. A portion of profits is donated to a charity of the artist's choice. Current and upcoming artist collaborations include David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Frank Bello (ANTHRAX) and Kurt Blankenship (HED PE) — just to name a few.

According to Guitar Girl Magazine, the idea for Strüng came about in 2012 when Mann and Barbour, original members of the rock band BLAMESHIFT, spent over 200 days touring the country and Jenny noticed all of the strings that guitarist Tim was constantly changing and leaving all over the tour bus. That inspired her to make bracelets from the used strings and she began selling them at their merch table at shows.

View Strüng's entire collection at www.getstrung.com.

