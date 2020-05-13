MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE To Return To GIMME RADIO On Thursday

Dave Mustaine, the Grammy Award-winning guitarist, lead singer, songwriter and founder of legendary band MEGADETH, returns to Gimme Radio, the world's only 24/7, all-metal, interactive, streaming radio station, as host of "The Dave Mustaine Show".

The show returns at noon PT / 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14, with a new show airing at that time every Thursday at www.gimmeradio.com and through the Gimme Radio iOS and Android apps

In these challenging times when social distancing is essential, "The Dave Mustaine Show" provides two hours of music and entertainment every week without having to leave the comfort of your home. Mustaine will continue to do his show his own way, playing what he wants to play, and showcase the music that has inspired and influenced him as a musician while entertaining listeners with his deep knowledge of the genre and years of war stories from the road including personal stories of the artists, tours, producers and other celebrities he has met throughout his illustrious career.

Mustaine says: "We are currently living in strange and trying times, and as the world remains in self-imposed isolation, I'm hoping to help fans pass the time, keep them entertained for a couple hours a week and help keep them from climbing the walls out of boredom. As always, I play what I want to play."

Gimme Radio plays metal exclusively and is focused on building a community of energized and connected metalheads from around the world. With DJs like Mustaine, whose highly successful career as a musician spans over 35-years, Gimme Radio listeners are treated to the stories and context that bring music to life and make the discovery of new music possible. Metal fans can download the Gimme Radio app for iOS and Android for free or sign up at www.gimmeradio.com.

What really sets Gimme Radio apart from other digital music services though is that the listeners can chat in in a live feed while the music is playing - with one another and with the artist hosting the radio program. As Gimme Radio CEO Tyler Lenane, says: "When Dave is in the live feed answering questions from a life-long fan about some piece of MEGADETH trivia or when an 18-year-old who just picked up guitar is asking Dave about what type of strings he should use, it an amazing thing to see. How many other musicians at Dave's level have that sort of commitment to their fans?"

Founded by digital music veterans from Apple Music, Google Play, Beats Music and Napster, Gimme Radio builds highly engaged communities for the passionate fan on a genre-by-genre basis. The company launched its first community in June of 2017: the world's first 24/7 metal-focused service, Gimme Metal. Fans tune in to hear world-class DJs playing metal they can’t hear anywhere else — for free. Gimme Metal allows the fans and the DJs/artists to communicate directly with one another in a live feed, real-time, as the music is being played. Its roster of 70-plus DJs includes Jessica Pimentel (star of "Orange Is The New Black") and Randy Blythe of LAMB OF GOD, among many others.