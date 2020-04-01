MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Takes His Miniature Horse On A Walk (Video)

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine has shared a video of him taking his miniature horse, Rocky, out for a walk on his estate outside Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the clip below.

According to public records, Mustaine's home in Franklin is still on the market for $2.498 million. The 11-acre "equestrian estate" includes a nearly 6,842-square-foot home built in 2003. It has fenced pastures and a riding trail that border the home, four stalls, a barn and a large shed with an equipment area. There are three bedrooms, an office/recording studio, gym and library. An elevator navigates the two-story floor plan.

Mustaine purchased the home six years ago for $1.8 million, according to public records, and listed it last September.

Dave and his family moved to Nashville in October 2014 after living in Fallbrook, California for a couple of years.

Last May, Mustaine sold his Fallbrook estate for $2,000,000. He initially put the house on the market in October 2015 for $5.375 million — more than five times what he paid for it three years earlier.

Dave told MetalIreland.com about his move to Nashville: "I've lived there four times before, because we did records there. So I've lived there for several months at a time… I want [my daughter] Electra to pursue her [country music] dreams. I can do my job anywhere, really… It's good for me, because my daughter is happy, and I think, if you love your children, you'll always want to protect and provide for them. And, like I said, I can pretty much do my job anywhere."

In 2018, Mustaine told Franklin Lifestyle that he felt comfortable in Tennessee.

"It's a phenomenon to me," he said. "It's a very self-sacrificing area for someone like me who comes from a place where it's usually every man for himself. Franklin is my home. I love Nashville, but I love Franklin even more."

Last June, Mustaine revealed that he was diagnosed with throat cancer, forcing the cancelation of most of MEGADETH's tour dates for 2019.

MEGADETH supported FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH on a European tour in January and February.

