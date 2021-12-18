MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Recalls 'Terrible Trick' His Wife Pulled On Him For His 30th Birthday

December 18, 2021 0 Comments

MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Recalls 'Terrible Trick' His Wife Pulled On Him For His 30th Birthday

Dave Mustaine has recalled a "terrible trick" his wife pulled on him for his 30th birthday.

The MEGADETH leader, who turned 60 in September, recounted the episode while filming a new video message on Cameo, which lets users hire celebrities to record brief, personalized video messages about virtually any topic.

Addressing a fan named James who was celebrating his 30th birthday, Dave said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I remember when I had my 30th birthday. My wife pulled this terrible trick on me and told me that one of my favorite dogs was in the backyard and had cut his leg on one of the sprinklers. So I come running into the backyard. I had just been in kickboxing class so I'm still in my uniform and everything. I run into the backyard and [I hear] 'Surprise.' There's a whole bunch of my friends [there]. Now, granted, I don't have a lot of friends, so there was just about every single one there. And I was so blown away. I was really mad at my wife for teasing me like that, but I got over it. And I had been given this killer jacket for my birthday from my sensei, Benny 'The Jet'. It was a Ukidokan kickboxing team jacket. So I took it and threw it into my bedroom. [My wife] Pam and I had white furniture at the time; we were newly married and didn't realize white furniture is lame. So we put her Doberman in the room too and it chewed my jacket up. Can you believe that? Oh, I was so mad."

Earlier this month, Mustaine revealed that MEGADETH's new album, "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead" has been mastered and is "super close" to being released. The follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" is tentatively due in the spring of 2022.

Mustaine has yet to reveal who played bass on the new MEGADETH album after David Ellefson's tracks were removed from the LP following his dismissal from the band in late May.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

MEGADETH recently completed "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and HATEBREED.

For "The Metal Tour Of The Year", MEGADETH was rejoined by bassist James LoMenzo for the first time in nearly 12 years.

LoMenzo joined MEGADETH in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame". He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with a returning Ellefson.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest departure.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).