March 31, 2020 0 Comments

MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE On Beating Cancer: 'I Had Faith That I Was Going To Be Healed'

MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine has described the moment he was told he was cancer-free last October, five months after receiving his throat cancer diagnosis.

"I was here in Nashville at my doctor's office," Mustaine told Metal Hammer magazine. "He had to reach down the back of my throat, which was really unpleasant, but it was important for him to feel and make sure. He said my progress was amazing, that both sides felt the same. I've got a metal plate in my neck that I figured might cause problems, but the doc told me, 'Dave, you are in perfect health, 100 percent. You're free to go.'"

Mustaine added: "It sounds bizarre, but I kind of knew. I took good care of myself. I'd done everything my doctors told me to do. I had tons of support from family and friends. And I had lots of prayer.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but I expected it. I had faith that I was going to be healed."

The 58-year-old MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist revealed his throat cancer diagnosis last June on social media, saying the doctors had given him a 90 percent chance of beating the illness. He later said that he underwent 51 radiation treatments and nine chemo treatments before being declared cancer-free.

When he spoke with Rolling Stone last fall, Mustaine credited the support he received from fans and friends with getting him through the treatment. He said: "A lot came from people that I knew but I didn't know cared. Most notably, I got a text message back from my old brother, James Hetfield [METALLICA], and I was so, so happy to hear from him. Contrary to what anybody says and contrary to any of the act that we put on, I love James and I know that James loves me and cares about me. You can see that when the moment of truth is here and I'm telling the world that I've got a life-threatening disease. Who comes to stand next to me? James. And I got a text message from Ozzy [Osbourne], and one from Paul Stanley [KISS]. It was great to get one from Ozzy; I didn't expect it from Paul Stanley. That was super bitchin' because in the beginning, when KISS first came out, I was just a kid and I loved them.

"I'm really grateful for everybody. Even the people who have a hard time with my behavior and my big mouth, I'm just so grateful for them showing care for me. Like they say, at the end of the day, all we've got is each other here in this crazy metal community."

MEGADETH is scheduled to join forces with LAMB OF GOD for a North American tour this summer and fall.

