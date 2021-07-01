MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine is now on Cameo, an online platform that allows fans to buy personalized video messages from celebrities. The 59-year-old guitarist/vocalist is charging purchasers $150 per video.
In a short video message announcing his partnership with Cameo, Mustaine said: "Hey, I'm Dave Mustaine and I'd like to invite you to have me send a personalized greeting from Cameo for you to your friends. I can say 'Happy birthday,' 'Happy anniversary,' 'Merry Christmas,' 'Happy Hanukkah' — whatever. Or my personal favorite is, like, 'F—.' No, we won't get into that here. But I will tell you that if you do have me do a Cameo for you, a portion of the proceeds will go to charities that I support."
The brainchild of founder Steven Galanis, Chicago-based Cameo has been around since 2017. It reportedly features more than 40,000 celebrities — from musicians and actors to drag queens and from YouTubers to Olympic gold medallists — who, for fees from $1 to $2,500, will offer video messages that mention another person by name. Happy birthday messages are common, as are baby announcements, but some celebrities have also recorded messages for Cameo users looking to quit their jobs or ask a potential date to a prom. The price for a video is determined by the celebrity. In 2020 alone, the company fulfilled more Cameos than throughout its four-year history, with Cameos delivered on every continent in the world and it raised over $1 million for worthy nonprofits and causes through its Cameo Cares program.
MEGADETH fired David Ellefson in late May, just days after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter. A replacement bassist has not yet been announced.
MEGADETH is scheduled to take part in "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD, beginning on August 20 in Austin. MEGADETH is also slated to appear at the SLIPKNOT-curated Knotfest in September in Iowa.
Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest departure.
If you wanna MEET THE REAL ME, find me on @BookCameo. https://t.co/3Zuem0nSNJ pic.twitter.com/vWcQPu5ATy
— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) July 1, 2021
