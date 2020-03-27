MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Is Mourning Death Of His Sister

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine is mourning the death of his sister Michelle.
Dave announced his sibling's passing in a social media post on Thursday (March 26).
He wrote: "My friends, I have sad news to share with you today. My sister Michelle has passed away. I was truly lucky to have a sister like her. Rest in peace, my dear Michelle."
Mustaine told Rolling Stone that he started playing music because his sister "was really awful playing piano." He said: "It's almost laughable, because I never thought I would be able to make money playing music."
He elaborated in a separate interview with Guitar World. Asked what inspired him to pick up a guitar, Dave said: "My sister sucked at piano, so I just did it to drown her out. It's the truth. My ex-brother-in-law had a guitar and loaned it to me one day, and I knew that's what I wanted to do."
Mustaine spent most of 2019 receiving treatment for throat cancer with which he was diagnosed last May.
MEGADETH recently said that it will enter the studio this spring to begin recording its sixteenth album.
The early sessions for the disc took place in Franklin, Tennessee with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on 2016's "Dystopia".
MEGADETH's next LP will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band almost four years ago.
View this post on Instagram
My friends, I have sad news to share with you today. My sister Michelle has passed away. I was truly lucky to have a sister like her. Rest in peace, my dear Michelle.
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).