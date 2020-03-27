MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Is Mourning Death Of His Sister

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine is mourning the death of his sister Michelle.

Dave announced his sibling's passing in a social media post on Thursday (March 26).

He wrote: "My friends, I have sad news to share with you today. My sister Michelle has passed away. I was truly lucky to have a sister like her. Rest in peace, my dear Michelle."

Mustaine told Rolling Stone that he started playing music because his sister "was really awful playing piano." He said: "It's almost laughable, because I never thought I would be able to make money playing music."

He elaborated in a separate interview with Guitar World. Asked what inspired him to pick up a guitar, Dave said: "My sister sucked at piano, so I just did it to drown her out. It's the truth. My ex-brother-in-law had a guitar and loaned it to me one day, and I knew that's what I wanted to do."

Mustaine spent most of 2019 receiving treatment for throat cancer with which he was diagnosed last May.

MEGADETH recently said that it will enter the studio this spring to begin recording its sixteenth album.

The early sessions for the disc took place in Franklin, Tennessee with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on 2016's "Dystopia".

MEGADETH's next LP will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band almost four years ago.

