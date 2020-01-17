MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE: 'I'm Back'

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine says that he is "back," less than a year after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

The 58-year-old musician and his bandmates are scheduled to kick off their European tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH early next week.

Earlier today, the MEGADETH Twitter posted a photo of Mustaine sporting a full beard and looking directly at the camera while clenching his fist. The picture was captioned simply: "I'm back."

MEGADETH's tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and BAD WOLVES will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20 at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary. It will mark MEGADETH's first shows since Mustaine's cancer diagnosis.

The MEGADETH leader revealed his cancer battle last June on social media. Five months later, he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he wasn't officially in remission but that he had finished the necessary treatment and had started rehabilitation.

Although most of MEGADETH's 2019 tour dates were canceled as Mustaine underwent treatment for the disease, the MEGADETH-curated Megacruise — which took place in October — still departed as scheduled, with Dave absent from the ship.

