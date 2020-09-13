MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE 'Didn't Think' 'Rust In Peace' Was Going To Be That Great

September 13, 2020 0 Comments

Dave Mustaine spoke to New Mexico's rock radio station 94 Rock about the making of MEGADETH's iconic record "Rust In Peace", which is detailed in his new book, "Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece", available now on Hachette Books.

He said: "God, it was so terrible, our lifestyle at the time. We didn't have a place we were living at. We would stay at one place for a little while, and then we'd go someplace else. We were doing a lot of squatting and stuff like that. I know that it really made a lot of people concerned for us. But I know what I wanted to do. I had my plans. I was gonna make 'Rust In Peace' no matter what. And I didn't think it was gonna be that great, because we went into SBK studios and we recorded it once there, and then we went into EMI studios and we recorded it once there, and then we finally got in to do it. We did at [pop duo] CAPTAIN & TENNILLE's studio [Rumbo Recorders] out in Canoga Park."

"Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece" was released on September 8. Co-written with music journalist Joel Selvin, the 208-page book boasts a foreword from GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash.

The book is described in a press release as "a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music."

In his foreword, Slash wrote in part: "'Rust In Peace' put the band on the map…It made MEGADETH a household name…I certainly understand why every important 'Rust In Peace' anniversary is celebrated as a pivotal moment for both MEGADETH and for heavy metal."

MEGADETH performed "Rust In Peace" in full on its 2010 tour. Two songs from the LP, "Hangar 18" and "Holy Wars… The Punishment Due" have became staples of the group's concerts over the years, and Mustaine included both in his Rolling Stone interview "My Life In 15 Songs", in which he picked the defining songs of his life.

Mustaine's first book was an autobiography, "Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir", which came out in August 2010. It landed at position No. 15 on the New York Times "Hardcover Nonfiction" best sellers list.

