MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Announces Signing And Beer-Tasting Event In Nashville

MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine will take part in a special in-store signing and tasting on Saturday, October 9 at Frugal MacDoogal in Nashville, Tennessee. This event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will feature Saison 13 and À Tout Le Monde made by the world-class craft brewery Unibroue.

The first 100 people to reserve their case will get to enjoy a beer with Dave, and receive front-of-the-line entry. Attendees must be 21 and older and show proper I.D. to participate in the beer tasting, and for purchase of alcohol. Attendees may bring (1) item of their choice for Mustaine to sign (items could face refusal if they go against branding guidelines). For those who don't bring a personal item, merch and posters will also be available for Dave to sign. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in special giveaways throughout the event.

Location details:

Date: Saturday, October 9

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location:

Frugal MacDoogal Wine & Liquor Warehouse

701 Division St

Nashville, TN 37203

Mask required unless negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

Saison 13 is a Belgian-style Saison with spices. It was the second beer collaboration between Unibroue and MEGADETH, following the widely acclaimed À Tout Le Monde "session" Saison.

Saison 13 is a nod to MEGADETH's album "Th1rt3en" launched in 2011 that was inspired by Mustaine's fascination with the number. This distinctive beer offers the perfect combination of malt, fruit and spices punctuated by an invigorating hop flavor, and it is brewed with thirteen carefully selected ingredients to offer a drinking experience as memorable as the song itself.

Unibroue's brewmaster Jerry Vietz listened to MEGADETH in high school, and as a budding guitarist, viewed Mustaine as a legend. Mustaine, an ardent Unibroue fan, couldn't imagine a more natural partnership for the collaboration. Like À Tout Le Monde, Saison 13 honors their mutual passions and celebrates the friendship they first formed in 2015.

MEGADETH has just completed "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and HATEBREED.

In June 2019, Mustaine revealed that he was battling throat cancer. After 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy sessions, Mustaine told fans in late January 2020 at the SEE Arena in London that he was cancer free.

