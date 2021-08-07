MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Announces Bottle-Signing And Wine-Tasting Event In Nashville

MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine will take part in a special in-store bottle signing and tasting on Saturday, August 14 at Frugal MacDoogal in Nashville, Tennessee. This event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will feature tastings from a variety of styles and vintages from the House Of Mustaine limited wine collection, including She-Wolf Merlot Rosé, Almost Honest Cabernet Sauvignon and Darkest Hour Syrah.

Attendees must be 21 and older and show proper I.D. to participate in the wine tasting, and for purchase of alcohol. For those under 21, merch items and posters will be available for Mustaine to sign. There will also be special giveaways brought to you by Epiphone and 5B Artist Management, including the chance to win a signed Epiphone Les Paul Special VE Guitar in cherry, plus tickets to the nearest "The Metal Tour Of The Year" show — featuring MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and HATEBREED — in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mustaine said: "I just wanted to invite you to come hang out with me. I'm gonna be signing some wine bottles and sampling some of our wines from House Of Mustaine and just hanging out. It's been a long time since I spent time with you guys. I'm really looking forward to it."

Location details below:

Date: Saturday, August 14

Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location:

Frugal MacDoogal

701 Division St

Nashville, TN 37203

United States

"The Metal Tour Of The Year" is scheduled to kick off on August 20 in Austin. It will be MEGADETH's first appearance in the U.S. since 2017, and LAMB OF GOD's first live performance since the release of its self-titled album in May 2020.

In June 2019, Mustaine revealed that he was battling throat cancer. After 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy sessions, Mustaine told fans in late January 2020 at the SEE Arena in London that he was cancer free.

