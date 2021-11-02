MEGADETH To Release 'A Night In Buenos Aires' Multimedia Concert Extravaganza From 2005

Hot on the heels of the first-ever commercial release earlier this year of a rare acoustic set from 2001, "Unplugged In Boston", metal giants MEGADETH have another treat in store for fans: a monster, fully electrified and electrifying concert extravaganza filmed in Argentina 2005 to a stadium full of 25,000 adoring fans. Due on November 26, "A Night In Buenos Aires" finds founder/vocalist Dave Mustaine leading his band of metal magicians — guitarist Glen Drover, drummer Shawn Drover, and bassist James MacDonough — through several of MEGADETH's best-loved tracks, including "Symphony Of Destruction", "Tornado Of Souls" and "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due", plus tracks from the then-brand-new album "The System Has Failed".

The concert is being released on all formats, including digital, on CD as a two-disc gatefold wallet, and in a deluxe three-LP vinyl set that comes in a variety of colors from 180-gram black to purple splatter to clear, red and blue, as well as a deluxe multi-media box set that includes a Blu-ray, a DVD and two CDs. Each release comes with a complete set of liner notes written by Mustaine reflecting on this historic and memorable live performance.

For a sneak preview of this killer live album, just check out the group’s phenomenal version of the longtime fan favorite "Holy Wars…The Punishment Due", which has been released today on all digital stores and on YouTube in a clip from the Blu-ray.

Track listing:

01. Blackmail The Universe

02. Set The World Afire

03. Wake Up Dead

04. In My Darkest Hour

05. She-Wolf

06. Reckoning Day

07. À Toute Le Monde

08. Hangar 18

09. Return To Hangar

10. I'll Be There

11. Tornado Of Souls

12. Trust

13. Something That I'm Not

14. Kick The Chair

15. Coming Home (To Argentina)

16. Symphony Of Destruction

17. Peace Sells

18. Holy Wars...The Punishment Due

19. Symphony Of Destruction (Alternate Version)

MEGADETH played its first show with bassist James LoMenzo in nearly 12 years on August 20 in Austin, Texas at the opening concert of "The Metal Tour Of The Year".

LoMenzo joined MEGADETH in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame". He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with returning original MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson.

In addition to MEGADETH, LoMenzo has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde and WHITE LION. For the past eight years, LoMenzo has been performing with iconic rocker John Fogerty.

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine has yet to reveal who played bass on the band's new album after Ellefson's tracks were removed from the LP following his dismissal from the group in late May.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

The last three shows of "The Metal Tour Of The Year" — in Toronto, Laval and Quebec City — were postponed to spring 2022 due to restrictions in the Quebec province and international logistical issues.

