MEGADETH, QUEENSRŸCHE, Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Members Guest On Solo Album From SAIGON KICK's JASON BIELER

SAIGON KICK's Jason Bieler will release his new solo album, "Songs For The Apocalypse", under the moniker JASON BIELER AND THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA, on January 22, 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album sees Bieler working with a diverse array of musical friends, including Todd LaTorre (QUEENSRŸCHE), David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Devin Townsend, Pat Badger (EXTREME), Butch Walker (ex-MARVELOUS 3), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-GUNS N' ROSES), Clint Lowery (SEVENDUST), Benji Webbe (Skindred), Kyle Sanders (HELLYEAH) and more.
The first single and video, "Apology", features LaTorre on drums, Kevin Scott on bass, and a guest guitar solo from Andee Blacksugar (KMFDM), with Bieler handling lead vocals and all other instruments.
Bieler is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer who is also known for playing with hard rock band SAIGON KICK, which achieved a platinum single in the U.S. with the timeless hit "Love Is On The Way" from its gold-selling album "The Lizard", which Jason also produced. Bieler also played in an early touring version of TALISMAN with Marcel Jacob and Jeff Scott Soto, as well as SUPER TRANSATLANTIC, with EXTREME bassist Pat Badger, earning them a gold record for their work on the soundtrack for the "American Pie" movie. Recently, Bieler had been touring extensively as a solo artist. The shows featured a wide array of musical styles, absurdists humor, special guests, and more. He also runs, along with his brother, a successful record label, Bieler Bros., which has worked with SKINDRED, WILL HAVEN, NONPOINT, KARNIVOOL, SIKTH, and many more.
Track listing:
01. Never Ending Circle
02. Apology
03. Bring Out Your Dead
04. Annalise
05. Stones Will Fly
06. Down In A Hole
07. Anthem For Losers
08. Horror Wobbles The Hippo
09. Beyond Hope
10. Crab Claw Dan
11. Born Of The Sun
12. Baby Driver
13. Alone In The World
14. Very Fine People
15. Fkswyso
Recording lineup:
All instruments and vocals by Jason Bieler unless listed otherwise below:
"Apology"
Drums: Todd LaTorre
Bass: Kevin Scott
Solos: Andee Blacksugar
"Bring Out Your Dead"
Drums: Edu Cominato
Bass: David Ellefson
Solo: Devin Townsend
"Annalise"
Bass: Kevin Scott
"Stones Will Fly, My Only Hope"
Drums: Ricky Sanders
Bass: Pat Badger
Solo and extra guitars: Butch Walker
"Down In A Hole"
Drums: Edu Cominato
Bass: Kyle Sanders
Extra Guitars: Stephen Gibb
"Anthem For Losers"
Drums: Ricky Sanders
Bass, Piano, Guitar Twanging: Clay Cook
"Horror Wobbles The Hippo"
Extra guitars solos and soundscapes: Emil Werstler
"Beyond Hope"
Guest Vocals: Benji Webbe
Drums: Ricky Sanders
Bass: David Ellefson
Solo: Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal
"Born Of The Sun"
Drums: Edu Cominato
Bass: Kyle Sanders
Solo: Clint Lowery
"Alone In The World"
Drums: Ricky Sanders
Guest Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto