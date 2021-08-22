MEGADETH Makes Setlist Changes For Second Concert Of 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' (Video)

MEGADETH played its second show with bassist James LoMenzo in nearly 12 years last night (Saturday, August 21) in Irving, Texas. As was the case the night before in Austin, "The Metal Tour Of The Year" concert at the The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory saw MEGADETH share the stage with co-headliners LAMB OF GOD, along with TRIVIUM and HATEBREED.

MEGADETH's 12-song show in Irving did not include "The Threat Is Real", "Sweating Bullets" and "Mechanix", all of which were performed in Austin, but did see the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit add "Take No Prisoners", "The Conjuring", "She-Wolf" and "A Tout Le Monde" to the setlist.

MEGADETH played the following songs in Irving:

01. Hangar 18

02. Take No Prisoners

03. The Conjuring

04. She-Wolf

05. A Tout Le Monde

06. Trust

07. Conquer Or Die!

08. Dystopia

09. Tornado Of Souls

10. Symphony Of Destruction

11. Peace Sells

12. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due

Produced by Live Nation, the rescheduled trek will hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, October 2.

LoMenzo joined MEGADETH in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame". He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with returning original MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson.

In addition to MEGADETH, LoMenzo has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde and WHITE LION. For the past eight years, LoMenzo has been performing with iconic rocker John Fogerty.

Mustaine has yet to reveal who played bass on the band's new album after Ellefson's tracks were removed from the LP following his dismissal from the group in late May.

Ellefson laid down his bass tracks on MEGADETH's sixteenth LP in May 2020 at a studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

In July, Mustaine announced during an episode of his Gimme Radio program "The Dave Mustaine Show" that Ellefson's bass tracks would not be used on the new MEGADETH LP.

In early May, on the same day that sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving Ellefson were posted on Twitter, he released a statement on Instagram denying all social media chatter that he "groomed" an underage fan.

On May 24, Mustaine — who formed MEGADETH with Ellefson in 1983 — announced the bassist's departure from the band.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest departure.



