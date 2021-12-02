MEGADETH Launches Its Own Cryptocurrency

December 2, 2021 0 Comments

MEGADETH Launches Its Own Cryptocurrency

MEGADETH has launched its official cryptocurrency, $MEGA. By buying, holding and transacting with $MEGA, MEGADETH fans will gain access to exclusives and premium benefits. Members of Cyber Army, MEGADETH's official fan club, that also hold $MEGA will unlock additional exclusives, access, and offers. Premium and Digital Cyber Army members automatically get some free $MEGA.

For more information, visit Megadeth.com.

This past April, the first MEGADETH non-fungible token (NFT) sold for 8.4 ETH, or roughly $18,000 at purchase. The piece, dubbed "Vic Rattlehead: Genesis", featured the MEGADETH logo and the band's iconic mascot revolving in opposite directions for six seconds.

MEGADETH recently put the finishing touches on the follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" album for a tentative early 2022 release.

The early sessions for the LP took place in 2019 with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on "Dystopia".

"Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards, marked Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro's recording debut with MEGADETH.

MEGADETH's current lineup aso features guitarist/vocalist Dave Mustaine and Belgian-born-and-now-Los-Angeles-based drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who had played with SOILWORK for more than a decade before joining MEGADETH.

David Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH earlier this year after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

$MEGA, the official cryptocurrency of Megadeth and our community, is available now. As a thank you to the Cyber Army, we...

Posted by Megadeth on Thursday, December 2, 2021

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).