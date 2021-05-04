MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM + IN FLAMES: Rescheduled Dates For 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' Announced

MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD have announced the rescheduled dates for "The Metal Tour Of The Year". Joining them, as previously planned, will be special guests TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES, heralding the long-awaited return to the stage for these bands, who are every bit as excited about these historic and not-to-be-missed shows as fans are.

Produced by Live Nation, the epic, rescheduled tour will now kick off on Friday, August 20 in Austin, Texas and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, October 2.

All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any canceled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.

Tickets and VIP packages for all artists go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

MEGADETH, fueled by Dave Mustaine's triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will finally embark on their first North American tour since 2017.

Speaking on the long-awaited announcement of the rescheduled run, Mustaine says: "Can you hear that sound of armies on the march — of destruction on the horizon? That's this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You're not going to know what hit you!"

LAMB OF GOD pressed ahead with the release of its crushing self-titled album, "Lamb Of God", which was one of the best-selling metal albums of 2020. The band now looks to take the show on the road as it returns to the stage for the first time since the release of the record. Frontman Randy Blythe states: "It's been far too long since we got together to do our thing. By 'we,' I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together. I honestly don't think I've ever been more ready to hit the road with LAMB OF GOD. See y'all in a few months with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE..."

TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy adds: "'The Metal Tour Of The Year' couldn't be stopped by anything. It is still happening, and we can't wait to bring back shows with this monumental tour. We're ready. Are you?"

IN FLAMES singer Anders Fridén said: "I can't really describe how good it feels to be really talking about going on tour, let alone 'The Metal Tour Of The Year'. This setup is long overdue and we can't wait to finally make it happen."

"The Metal Tour Of The Year" dates:

Aug. 20 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 22 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 24 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Aug. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 31 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

Sep. 01 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 02 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Sep. 04 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sep. 05 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 09 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Sep. 11 - Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Festival*

Sep. 12 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 13 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep. 15 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Sep. 16 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 18 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 19 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Sep. 22 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Sep. 24 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sep. 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Sep. 30 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Oct. 01 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Oct. 02 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

*Festival date featuring all four bands.

