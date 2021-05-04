MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM + IN FLAMES: Rescheduled Dates For 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' Announced

MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD have announced the rescheduled dates for "The Metal Tour Of The Year". Joining them, as previously planned, will be special guests TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES, heralding the long-awaited return to the stage for these bands, who are every bit as excited about these historic and not-to-be-missed shows as fans are.
Produced by Live Nation, the epic, rescheduled tour will now kick off on Friday, August 20 in Austin, Texas and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, October 2.
All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any canceled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.
Tickets and VIP packages for all artists go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
MEGADETH, fueled by Dave Mustaine's triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will finally embark on their first North American tour since 2017.
Speaking on the long-awaited announcement of the rescheduled run, Mustaine says: "Can you hear that sound of armies on the march — of destruction on the horizon? That's this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You're not going to know what hit you!"
LAMB OF GOD pressed ahead with the release of its crushing self-titled album, "Lamb Of God", which was one of the best-selling metal albums of 2020. The band now looks to take the show on the road as it returns to the stage for the first time since the release of the record. Frontman Randy Blythe states: "It's been far too long since we got together to do our thing. By 'we,' I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together. I honestly don't think I've ever been more ready to hit the road with LAMB OF GOD. See y'all in a few months with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE..."
TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy adds: "'The Metal Tour Of The Year' couldn't be stopped by anything. It is still happening, and we can't wait to bring back shows with this monumental tour. We're ready. Are you?"
IN FLAMES singer Anders Fridén said: "I can't really describe how good it feels to be really talking about going on tour, let alone 'The Metal Tour Of The Year'. This setup is long overdue and we can't wait to finally make it happen."
"The Metal Tour Of The Year" dates:
Aug. 20 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 21 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 22 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 24 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Aug. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug. 31 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
Sep. 01 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep. 02 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Sep. 04 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sep. 05 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 09 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
Sep. 11 - Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Festival*
Sep. 12 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep. 13 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sep. 15 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Sep. 16 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sep. 18 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sep. 19 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sep. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Sep. 22 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Sep. 24 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Sep. 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
Sep. 30 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Oct. 01 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Oct. 02 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
*Festival date featuring all four bands.