MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM And IN FLAMES To Take Part In 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' Streaming Event

June 10, 2020 0 Comments

MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM And IN FLAMES To Take Part In 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' Streaming Event

To celebrate what would have been the start of one of the most highly anticipated tours of the year, showcasing four of the world's very best metal bands, "The Metal Tour Of The Year" will broadcast a mammoth streaming event this Friday, June 12 beginning at 2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST / 10 p.m. BST / 11 p.m. CEST. The stream will behosted by SiriusXM's Jose Mangin and will feature full sets from MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES along with an exclusive interview with each band prior to the broadcast of their set.

MEGADETH will be streaming its 2016 secret show from St Vitus in Brooklyn. LAMB OF GOD will be streaming its surprise show from House Of Vans in Chicago from February this year. TRIVIUM will be streaming its 2019 performance from DreamHack Dallas. IN FLAMES will be streaming its 2019 headline set from the band's own festival Borgholm Brinner in Sweden.

In addition to the concert streams and exclusive interviews, "The Metal Tour Of The Year" will also launch a brand new merch store featuring new, exclusive tour items that will only be available for 72 hours. A portion of the proceeds from the merch store will go to Crew Nation, Live Nation's fund to help support live music crews who have been directly impacted as shows are put on pause due to COVID-19.

"The Metal Tour Of The Year" is also partnering with Spotify and taking over the Kickass Metal playlist beginning on June 12. Listen to the playlist, exclusively on Spotify, to hear multiple songs from each band plus more of the biggest metal tracks of the moment. Visit each of the bands profiles on Spotify to donate to MusiCares's COVID-19 Relief Fund which aids the music community during this crisis.

Be sure to tune into www.MetalTourOfTheYear.com on Friday, June 12 to catch all four performances, exclusive interviews and to get your hands on some limited-edition tour merch.

"The Metal Tour Of The Year", co-headlined by MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD with TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES, was due to kick off the summer leg of its gargantuan, 55-city tour on June 12 in Bristow, Virginia before being postponed to 2021.The fall leg the trek is currently scheduled to start on October 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).