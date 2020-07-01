MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM And IN FLAMES Announce 2021 Dates For 'The Metal Tour Of The Year'

MEGADETH's previously announced North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES has officially been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The 55-date trek was slated to be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour was supposed to kick off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wrap August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run was due to launch October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

Earlier today, MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES released the following joint statement: "We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for 'The Metal Tour Of The Year'. All tickets will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund.

"We can't wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off."

The 2021 dates for "The Metal Tour Of The Year":

July 09 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 10 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

July 11 - Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

July 13 - Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 14 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

July 16 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Pavilion

July 18 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 20 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 21 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

July 23 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake PAC

July 24 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Paivlion

July 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 30 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

July 31 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Aug. 03 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Aug. 04 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Aug. 06 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 - Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center

Aug. 08 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

Aug. 10 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Aug. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 - W. Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

Aug. 20 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 22 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 24 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Aug. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Denver, CO. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 31 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

Sep. 01 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Sep. 02 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Sep. 04 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sep. 05 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 07 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Sep. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson recently traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to begin recording the band's 16th studio album.

The early sessions for MEGADETH's new LP took place last year with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on 2016's "Dystopia".

MEGADETH's new effort will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band almost four years ago.

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album was released on June 19 via Epic Records. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).