MEGADETH + LAMB OF GOD Tour Won't Go Out Under MAYHEM Banner

MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD's upcoming North American tour will not go out under the Mayhem banner.

Although it was previously rumored that MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD would be involved with the resurrection of the Mayhem festival, it now appears that the two bands' joint trek will go out as a standalone package, with two additional acts providing support.

The complete list of shows for the MEGADETH/LAMB OF GOD tour, as well as the details of the rest of the bill, is expected to be made available on Monday, February 10.

Last Thursday, Chicago metal DJ/promoter Nick Fury leaked one possible date for the tour: July 10 in Tinley Park, Illinois.

On Friday, the Mayhem festival organizers issued a statement denying their involvement in the MEGADETH/LAMB OF GOD tour.

"The rumors are not true," the posted on social media. "We love MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD but have something completely different in mind for you later this year."

MEGADETH is currently on the road in Europe as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. The trek kicked off on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland and will conclude on February 22 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Helsinki concert was MEGADETH's first since frontman Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer and its first live appearance in 15 months.

The 58-year-old MEGADETH leader revealed his cancer diagnosis last June on social media. Five months later, he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he wasn't officially in remission but that he had finished the necessary treatment and had started rehabilitation. He also credited his faith for getting him through the ordeal.

Although most of MEGADETH's 2019 tour dates were canceled as Mustaine battled the disease, the MEGADETH-curated Megacruise — which took place in October — still departed as scheduled, with Dave absent from the ship.

MEGADETH has been working on its 16th album, which bassist David Ellefson said is due out early next year.

LAMB OF GOD's new, self-titled album, will be released on May 8 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" will mark LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM). Special guests on the disc include Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

Last week, LAMB OF GOD announced a special show at the House of Vans in Chicago on February 14. The event is free and will include a photography exhibit featuring photos from singer D. Randall Blythe that will be included in the new LAMB OF GOD album artwork. HARM'S WAY will open the show.

