MEGADETH + LAMB OF GOD: Summer Leg Of North American Tour Postponed To 2021

The first leg of MEGADETH's previously announced North American tour with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES is being rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The 55-date trek was slated to be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour was supposed to kick off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wrap August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run was due to launch October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and run through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

Earlier today, the four bands issued the following joint statement: "The summer leg of the metal tour of the year with MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD, plus special guests TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES, is being rescheduled to 2021. As soon as the new dates are finalized we'll share the updated schedule. And all tickets will be honored accordingly. If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit LiveNation.com/refund for information on how and when you can claim your refund.

"We do not have an update on the fall leg of the tour, but will share any further updates and information as we receive it.

"We look forward to returning to the stage.

"Thank you, MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM & IN FLAMES"

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has confirmed that he will travel to Nashville, Tennessee later this week to begin recording the band's 16th studio album.

The early sessions for MEGADETH's new LP took place last year with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on 2016's "Dystopia".

MEGADETH's new effort will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band almost four years ago.

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album is due on June 19 via Epic Records. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

