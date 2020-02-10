MEGADETH + LAMB OF GOD Announce 2020 North American Tour; TRIVIUM And IN FLAMES To Open

Two of the biggest bands in heavy metal — MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD — will be joining forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year, presented by SiriusXM. And to add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES are joining, making this THE must-see heavy music package of the year.

The 55-date trek will be split into two legs, the first of which kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

MEGADETH, fueled by Dave Mustaine's triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will embark on their first North American tour since 2017.

Speaking on the epic announcement, Mustaine says: "Hello me! I'm back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you."

LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton states: "The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers! LAMB OF GOD has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year."

TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy adds: "We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it."

IN FLAMES singer Anders Fridén says: "We were honored to be asked to join this package. We were actually supposed to take this summer off, but of course we couldn’t say no. After playing shows with all of these guys for years, 2020 is going to feel like a kick-ass reunion. See you on the road, Jesterheads!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, February 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, February 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLABBER" to access tickets before the general public.

Tickets and VIP packages for all four artists go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets and VIP packages beginning Tuesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Tour dates:

June 12 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 13 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 14 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 16 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 17 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 18 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 20 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 21 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 23 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 24 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

June 26 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 28 - Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)

June 29 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 01 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 02 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

July 03 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 07 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC PAVILION

July 08 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 10 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)

July 12 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 14 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)

July 16 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 17 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 18 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (on sale at 12 p.m. local time)

July 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

July 23 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 25 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 26 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August 01 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

October 02 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 06 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 07 - New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

October 09 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

October 11 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

October 14 - Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

October 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

October 21 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

October 23 - Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

October 24 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

October 27 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

October 28 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Armory

October 31 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)

November 02 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

November 03 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

November 05 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

November 07 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

November 10 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

November 11 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

November 13 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

MEGADETH is currently on the road in Europe as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. The trek kicked off on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland and will conclude on February 22 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

MEGADETH has been working on its 16th album, which bassist David Ellefson said is due out early next year.

LAMB OF GOD's new, self-titled album, will be released on May 8 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" will mark LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM). Special guests on the disc include Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

Last week, LAMB OF GOD announced a special show at the House of Vans in Chicago on February 14. The event is free and will include a photography exhibit featuring photos from singer D. Randall Blythe that will be included in the new LAMB OF GOD album artwork. HARM'S WAY will open the show.

