MEGADETH Joined By DAVE MUSTAINE's Daughter ELECTRA For 'À Tout Le Monde' Performance In Paris (Video)

Electra Mustaine, the 21-year-old daughter of MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine, joined the band on stage earlier tonight (Tuesday, January 28) Le Zénith in Paris, France to sing a duet with her father on the classic MEGADETH song "À Tout Le Monde". Fan-filmed video footage of her appearance can be seen below.

Back in 2013, then 15-year-old Electra, who is an aspiring singer, performed her version of "À Tout Le Monde" with Jason Kertson, the grandson of Rob Lind, a member of THE SONICS, at several live appearances, including on King 5's "New Day" TV show.

MEGADETH is currently on the road in Europe as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. The trek kicked off on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland and will conclude on February 22 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Helsinki concert was MEGADETH's first since Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer and its first live appearance in 15 months.

The 58-year-old MEGADETH leader revealed his cancer diagnosis last June on social media. Five months later, he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he wasn't officially in remission but that he had finished the necessary treatment and had started rehabilitation. He also credited his faith for getting him through the ordeal.

MEGADETH has been working on its 16th album, which bassist David Ellefson said is due out early next year.

