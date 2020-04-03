MEGADETH Is Offering Free 'Vic Rattlehead' Mask With Every Shirt Order

April 3, 2020 0 Comments

MEGADETH is offering a free Vic Rattlehead mask with every order of the band's new "Countdown To Extinction" long sleeve and/or "Ripped Through" tee. A portion of proceeds from these shirts will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

For more information, go to this location.

Earlier in the week, MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine urged the band's fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said in a video message: "I hope you guys are taking the time to stay indoors and quarantine yourselves and especially take time to wash your hands a lot. Me, I've been staying indoors — I'm on Day 12 right now — and I've been washing my hands a lot and listening to a lot of MEGADETH music, putting the final touches on a new book and working on the new MEGADETH album. And looking forward to doing our next tour, once this is all over."

Mustaine spent most of 2019 receiving treatment for throat cancer with which he was diagnosed last May.

The early sessions for MEGADETH's upcoming 16th studio album took place last year in Franklin, Tennessee with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on 2016's "Dystopia".

MEGADETH's next LP will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band almost four years ago.

