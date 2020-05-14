MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Is Putting Finishing Touches On Fifth Solo Album

MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro has launched an Indiegogo fundraising campaign for his upcoming solo album. The disc will be the follow-up to "Sounds Of Innocence", which was released in June 2012.

Says Kiko: "Some of you may know me from the Brazilian heavy metal band ANGRA. Some of you know me through my instrumental solo albums, and probably, many of you know me from MEGADETH. Now I'm here to invite you to be part of my new project.

"I'm finally in the process of finishing up my new solo album, and I'm excited to ask you to be involved. Music is a passion we all share. It brings us together and reminds us that we have a connection. It celebrates, tells stories, and preserves moments in a world of change and turmoil.

"I started composing this album last year. The recordings started in September 2019 and I've been working on the album since then, in between MEGADETH's activities.

"The purpose of being fully independent with this project, and crowdfunding, is to make it all much easier to give me the freedom of making music the way I want, having you as a collaborator and part of the process with me. Simple as that. I want to share it with you, and to promote community creativity and engagement.

"I've been putting a lot of work on it. It's my fifth solo album and one more time I'm so excited about the results I'm getting! My version in 2020... being myself in the compositions, sounding modern and updated.

"I will be offering firsthand the new album, exclusive experiences, and special signed merchandise."

"Sounds Of Innocence" featured guest appearances by Virgil Donati on drums and Felipe Andreoli (ANGRA, ALMAH) on bass. One track also featured LIVING COLOUR bassist Doug Wimbish. The effort was produced by Kiko, mixed by Dennis Ward and mastered by Jürgen Lusky.

Kiko made his recording debut with MEGADETH on 2016's "Dystopia" album. The "Dystopia" title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine told Revolver magazine that finding Loureiro "was really a mind-blower. It was the first time since Marty Friedman joined the band that I was really intimidated as a player," he said. "He's such an amazing talent, and he's been coming in with all of these fresh ideas." Mustaine has also called Loureiro the "best guitarist we've ever had," adding that he was a good fit personality wise. "Chris [Broderick] and I had a good chemistry, but we weren't really as close as I would have wanted us to be," Mustaine explained. "Kiko, I feel like I've known him for years."

