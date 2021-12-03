MEGADETH: First Official Coloring Book Now Available

The latest addition to the ever-expanding range from U.K. independent publisher Rock N' Roll Colouring is the first official coloring book from MEGADETH, one of thrash metal's most legendary and influential bands. It features 25 classic designs from genre-defying albums such as "Rust In Peace", "Peace Sells… But Who's Buying?" and "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!", as well as many other iconic images from the band's illustrious career.

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and coloring book fans, Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure this book does justice to the legacy of MEGADETH and their iconic figure, Vic Rattlehead, painstakingly re-creating some of the most famous heavy metal images of all time to ensure that MEGADETH fans everywhere get the best creative experience possible.

Coloring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines the love of the music with the love of the art.

The MEGADETH book follows on from the previous Rock N' Roll Colouring releases from IRON MAIDEN, ALICE COOPER, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST, THIN LIZZY and MEGADETH.

The book can be ordered via Megadeth.com.

