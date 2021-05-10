MEGADETH Comments On Leak Of 'Embarrassing' DAVID ELLEFSON Videos: 'We Are Watching Developments Closely'

MEGADETH has commented on speculation surrounding bassist David Ellefson's intimate involvement in communications with a woman other than his wife.
Over the weekend, sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the 56-year-old musician were leaked on Twitter. Earlier today, Ellefson released a statement on Instagram denying all social media chatter that he "groomed" an underage fan.
On Monday evening, MEGADETH issued the following statement: "We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely.
"As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David's private life that he has kept to himself.
"As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light."
In his statement from earlier today, Ellefson wrote: "As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them. While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible.
"As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family," he continued. "The other party involved has made a statement which you can see below. I thank her for doing so and hope that this clarifies that the situation was not at all as presented."
Ellefson's statement was accompanied by a screenshot of a social media post from the woman involved, who denied any suggestions that she was underage at the time. The woman also revealed she recorded the intimate moments and shared them with a friend without Ellefson's permission, calling herself "naïve" for doing so and claiming that the contact between her and the musician was "all consensual and all online." She also called assumptions that she was "groomed" by Ellefson "misinformation".
"Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate it and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I'm not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it," the woman stated.
David, who became a Lutheran pastor nearly a decade ago, and his wife Julie Ellefson have been married for 27 years. They reportedly dated for six years after getting together in 1988. After two days of engagement, they married on April 2, 1994. They have two children, Roman Alexander (25) and Athena Grace (22).
