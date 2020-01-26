MEGADETH: Behind-The-Scenes Video From Copenhagen Concert

MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro has uploaded behind-the-scenes footage from the band's January 24 concert at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Check it out below.

MEGADETH is currently on the road in Europe as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. The trek kicked off on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland and will conclude on February 22 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Helsinki concert was MEGADETH's first since frontman Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer and its first live appearance in 15 months.

The 58-year-old MEGADETH leader revealed his cancer diagnosis last June on social media. Five months later, he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he wasn't officially in remission but that he had finished the necessary treatment and had started rehabilitation. He also credited his faith for getting him through the ordeal.

Although most of MEGADETH's 2019 tour dates were canceled as Mustaine battled the disease, the MEGADETH-curated Megacruise — which took place in October — still departed as scheduled, with Dave absent from the ship.

MEGADETH has been working on its 16th album, which bassist David Ellefson said is due out early next year.

