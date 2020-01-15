MEGADETH Begins Rehearsing For First Live Shows Since DAVE MUSTAINE's Cancer Diagnosis (Photos)

MEGADETH has commenced rehearsing for its upcoming European tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. It will mark MEGADETH's first shows since frontman Dave Mustaine received treatment for throat cancer, with which he was diagnosed last May.

Earlier today, MEGADETH shared several photos of the rehearsal sessions and included the following caption: "Day 1 of rehearsals. We’re coming for you, Europe!"

MEGADETH's tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and BAD WOLVES will visit 14 European countries starting on January 20 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland and ending on February 20 at the Budapest Sportarena in Budapest, Hungary.

The 58-year-old MEGADETH leader revealed his cancer diagnosis last June on social media. Five months later, he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he wasn't officially in remission but that he had finished the necessary treatment and had started rehabilitation.

Although most of MEGADETH's 2019 tour dates were canceled as Mustaine battled the disease, the MEGADETH-curated Megacruise — which took place in October — still departed as scheduled, with Dave absent from the ship.

