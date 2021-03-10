MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Announces Release Date For His Award-Winning Horror Film 'Dwellers'

Ellefson Flims has set an October 12, 2021 release date for its award-winning film "Dwellers" on Blu-ray/DVD/Digital.

"Dwellers" is a found-footage horror film produced by Grammy Award-winning MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson, and written, directed and starring Drew Fortier. The film has already gained over 20 official selections from film festivals around the world, a number that is still growing. "Dwellers" has amassed glowing reviews while garnering a plethora of nominations and already winning five awards:

* Best Feature (Screamwriting Festival)
* Best Director (The Thing in the Basement Horror Fest)
* Best Horror Feature (Mad Monster Party Film Fest)
* Best Documentary (Hollywood Blood Horror Festival)
* Most Disturbing Scenes (Horror Bowl Movie Awards)

The physical release is planned to be packed with bonus features. More details to be released in the coming months, along with pre-order information.

The film will be screened virtually on Saturday, March 20 as a part of the HorrorHound Film Festival's "Midnight Madness" feature. There will also be a special virtual question-and-answer session after the screening that will feature cast members from "Dwellers".

Ticketing information can be found here.

"Dwellers" has been described as "'C.H.U.D.' if it were shot like 'The Blair Witch Project'." The film stars Fortier, James L. Edwards ("Her Name Was Christa"), Douglas Esper ("The Nutshell") and Omar Baig ("Let's Make A Movie"). It also features cameos from Ellefson and former MUSHROOMHEAD vocalist Jeff Hatrix.

The film's plot is as follows: While shooting a documentary on the suspicious disappearances within the homeless community, a filmmaker and his crew go missing while uncovering a terrifying and vicious secret below the city's surface.

Ellefson will make various appearances throughout the year at horror conventions and fan expos to screen "Dwellers".


