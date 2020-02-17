MEGADETH Bandmates DAVID ELLEFSON And CHRIS POLAND To Tour Australia Together In May

February 17, 2020 0 Comments

MEGADETH Bandmates DAVID ELLEFSON And CHRIS POLAND To Tour Australia Together In May

MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and former MEGADETH guitarist Chris Poland will join forces for a tour of Australia in May. It will mark the pair's first time hitting the road together in 37 years.

Dates:

May 22 - Max Watts, Melbourne
May 23 - Manning Bar, Sydney
May 24 - Crowbar, Brisbane
May 25 - The Basement, Canberra
May 26 - Enigma Bar, Adelaide

Tickets go on sale on February 24 via Destroy All Lines.

Last September, Ellefson and Poland reunited on stage to perform the band's classic songs "The Conjuring" and "Peace Sells" (with former ANTHRAX and current ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush on vocals) at Slidebar in Fullerton, California. Video footage of the performance can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube user The Music Revolt).

Poland makes a guest appearance on Ellefson's debut solo album, "Sleeping Giants", which was released last July via Combat Records. The song "Hammer (Comes Down)" marks Ellefson and Poland's first commercially released collaboration since MEGADETH's iconic "Peace Sells.. But Who's Buying?" album.

Said Ellefson: "It was great to reconnect with Chris, musically and personally, who is still, and always has been, one of the most innovative players in metal.

"When we were working on putting together the record, Thom [Hazaert, Ellefson's partner] had brought up the idea to Chris of him playing on a track, and somehow it all worked out," he continues. "Add some killer solos from Chris Poland, on to a song that already features Mark Tremonti [ALTER BRIDGE], Dave McClain [SACRED REICH, MACHINE HEAD], and Eric A.K. from FLOTSAM [AND JETSAM], and you can only imagine how incredible it came out. It's truly an epic collaboration, and we couldn't be more excited about it."

Poland added: "Honestly the whole thing was a blur. Thom had told me they were working on what would become the 'Sleeping Giants' record, and I asked him if I could play on it. It was great to reconnect with David, musically, and the song has such a great energy. It was such a quick, painless process, and there's so many other incredible players on the song, Mark Tremonti, etc, that it really couldn't have been any cooler."

Poland recently signed to Ellefson's relaunched Combat Records label. Combat released a deluxe reissue of Chris's 1990 solo debut, "Return To Metalopolis", in November. Originally made avaialble on Enigma Records in 1990, "Metalopolis" was Poland's return to the stage after his 1987 departure from MEGADETH. Regarded by many as an unsung shred masterpiece, "Metalopolis" showcases Poland's signature jazz-infused thrash/rock style, in a collection of timeless instrumental compositions.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).