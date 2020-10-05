MEGADETH, ANTHRAX Members Guest On 'Metal For Kids United''s Cover Of DEEP PURPLE's 'Burn'

"Metal For Kids United - All-Star Charity Jam" will celebrate its fifth anniversary with the worldwide release of an all-star video jam tribute to the fathers of heavy metal with an extended version of DEEP PURPLE's classic "Burn", featuring 25 metal artists from around the world.

The Italian organization will once again support the Peter Pan Association, a voluntary association helping children with cancer and their families since 1994 through free hospitality in Rome during treatment at Child Jesus Hospital.

"Due to sudden spread of the coronavirus pandemic, we were forced to cancel the 2020 edition of the annual benefit show booked in Rome for April," says Fabrizio Troiano, president of "Metal For Kids United" and organizer of the event. "During the spring lockdown period, we asked old and new friends of 'Metal For Kids United' to jam together from their own place to celebrate our fifth anniversary and keep the promise made to the association."

Rock and metal lovers will have the chance to enjoy a new and contemporary rendition of the DEEP PURPLE classic for free and will be invited to support the initiative with donations or by purchasing the merchandise.

The lineup of 25 performers includes thrash metal legends such as bassist David Ellefson (MEGADETH), guitarist Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), along with classic-power metal artists from around the world like German screamer Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR), Bay Area singer Brian O'Connor (VICIOUS RUMORS), Brazilian guitarist/singer Rafael Bittencourt (ANGRA), Japanese guitar virtuoso Syu (GALNERYUS), drummer Thomen Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, MENTALIST) and guitarist Jens Ludwig (EDGUY) from Germany as well as Italian keyboard player Mistheria (VIVALDI METAL PROJECT, BRUCE DICKINSON).

The list includes also other well-known and internationally established Italian heavy metal/rock musicians from bands like DORO, EXTREMA, VISION DIVINE and LABYRINTH, to name a few, reunited with the aim of raising awareness of children cancer and raising funds for voluntary associations which are striving to carry out their daily mission in such hard times.

By releasing the all-star video, cultural association "Metal For Kids United" will make an initial donation of 2,000 euros (approximately $2,300) to the Peter Pan Association to kick off and boost a fundraising campaign available on link textGoFundMe platform.

Over 12,000 euros have been donated to non-profit organizations working in Italy to help children with the four past editions.

"We are very proud of the achievements over the years and we hope, despite the impossibility of making a physical event as in our tradition, we can once again share fun together, raise funds for the kids in need and give the chance to the people from all over the world to experience the 'Metal For Kids United' spirit of solidarity," Troiano adds. "Don't forget to play it loud, make metal horns, headbang and share the video."

"Burn" extended version recording lineup:

Vocals

* Brian O'Connor (VICIOUS RUMORS, DEADLANDS, CONSFEARACY)

* Roberto Tiranti (LABYRINTH, WONDERWORLD, KEN HENSLEY LIVE FIRE)

* Rafael Bittencourt (ANGRA)

* Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY)

* Morby (DOMINE)

* Tiziano Spigno (EXTREMA, KINGS OF BROADWAY)

* Fabio Dessi (ARTHEMIS, HOLLOW HAZE)

* Gianluca Mastrangelo (DE LA MUERTE)

Guitars

* Scott Ian (ANTHRAX)

* Luigi Schiavone (Enrico Ruggeri band, solo artist)

* Rafael Bittencourt (ANGRA)

* Syu (GALNERYUS)

* Jens Ludwig (EDGUY)

* Tommy Massara (EXTREMA)

* Andy Martongelli (ELLEFSON, ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE, ARTHEMIS)

* Luca Princiotta (DORO)

* Olaf Thorsen (LABYRINTH, VISION DIVINE)

* Aldo Lonobile (SECRET SPHERE, ARKON ANGEL, KINGS OF BROADWAY)

* Luca Venturelli (TRICK OR TREAT)

* Leonardo Porcheddu (VIVALDI METAL PROJECT)

* Fabrizio "Faber Troy" Troiano (TIMESTORM)

Bass

* David Ellefson (MEGADETH)

Keyboards

* Alessio Lucatti (VISION DIVINE, DEATHLESS LEGACY)

* Mistheria (VIVALDI METAL PROJECT, BRUCE DICKINSON, ROB ROCK)

* Paolo Campitelli (KALEDON, TIMESTORM, SCREAMACHINE)

Drums

* Thomas "Thomen" Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, MENTALIST, DAWN OF AMBER, SERIOUS BLACK)

