MEGADETH And THIN LIZZY Official Coloring Books To Be Released This Month

Following on from the success of its MOTÖRHEAD and JUDAS PRIEST coloring books launched last year, Rock N' Roll Colouring has announced the next releases in the expanding range — brand new coloring books from two titans of classic rock and thrash metal, both bands renowned for the iconic artwork designs, for the first time officially endorsed coloring books from THIN LIZZY and MEGADETH.

Featuring iconic artwork and instantly recognizable images all printed on high-quality paper in a square format fully endorsed and officially licensed, these killer designs have the potential for hours of satisfying coloring in. Each book allows you to raise the horns in celebration of two legendary bands letting your imagination run riot as you create your own personalized versions of your favorite designs. Each book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Let your imagination run wild and add your own interpretations of these classic images or simply recreate them as closely as you can to the originals. Whatever you decide the satisfaction of adding your personal touch to these classic designs is extremely rewarding.

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and coloring book fans Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure these books do justice to the legacy of both THIN LIZZY and MEGADETH coupled with the full co-operation from each band.

Coloring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines the love of the music with the love of the art.

Both books are published on April 26, available for worldwide shipping, and can be exclusively pre ordered via Eyesore Merch.