MEGADETH And LAMB OF GOD Announce Rescheduled Canadian Shows For 'The Metal Tour Of The Year'

MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD have announced the rescheduled Canadian shows as part of their "The Metal Tour Of The Year". The dates, which were originally set to take place last fall, will now happen May 17-19 following the final shows of the 2022 U.S. leg of the trek. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now and previously purchased tickets from the original concerts remain valid.

The newly announced Canadian "The Metal Tour Of The Year" dates featuring MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES are as follows:

May 17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

May 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

May 19 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

"The Metal Tour Of The Year" was originally announced and planned for 2020 but was halted by the pandemic. Fans waited patiently for touring to return and in the summer of 2021 were granted their wish. "The Metal Tour Of The Year" was one of the first national amphitheatre tours to hit the road in 2021 and saw co-headliners MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD hit 29 cities across North America with special guests TRIVIUM and HATEBREED, who stepped in to replace IN FLAMES who couldn't join the tour due to travel restrictions. The tour was met with enormous acclaim, truly living up to its name and playing to a whopping 172,000 metal fans in the process.

Speaking on the success of the initial leg of the tour and his excitement in hitting the road again in 2022, MEGADETH's leader and frontman Dave Mustaine said: "'The Metal Tour of The Year' is exactly what it sounds like — a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world — live and loud. Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one's going be even better. Do not miss out."

Randy Blythe, inimitable frontman of LAMB OF GOD, added: "It was great to get out on the road for an incredible tour last summer with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and HATEBREED so we figured we'd do it again! We look forward to hitting new cities with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES, who we're happy to have over for leg 2!"

TRIVIUM's Matthew Heafy added: "'The Metal Tour Of The Year' was one of the strongest, most incredible Metal tours in ages — its namesake nothing but accurate. How do you follow that up? By doing it again — even bigger, even better, and have it play everywhere it didn't on the first leg. 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' — let's do this."

IN FLAMES singer Anders Fridén said: "We are excited to finally be able to join our dear friends in MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM on this year's 'Metal Tour of The Year'! We can't wait to be back on the road in America and to reunite with you all. Don't miss this tour; it's a juggernaut."

Produced by Live Nation, the second U.S. leg of this epic metal trek will kick off on Saturday, April 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada and hit a further 21 cities before wrapping in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday, May 15.

The tour will be part of Live Nation's Live Stubs initiative which provides digital, collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders. Reimagining ticket stubs as digital collectible NFTs, Live Nation's Live Stubs will mirror the unique section, row, and seat of each ticket purchased, allowing fans to collect ticket stubs once again — this time with more capabilities. Live Stubs will automatically be included with tickets on select Live Nation shows in North America. Fans will be able to view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on Livenation.com. These are collector items and will not replace the digital tickets needed to physically enter the show.