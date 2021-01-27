Meet Woman Who Believes She Is Engaged To BRET MICHAELS And Texting Daily With NIKKI SIXX

January 27, 2021 0 Comments

Meet Woman Who Believes She Is Engaged To BRET MICHAELS And Texting Daily With NIKKI SIXX

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx and POISON singer Bret Michaels need no introduction, as they have both been playing sold-out stadiums, packed with screaming and adoring fans, for years. On today's episode of "Dr. Phil", host Dr. Phil McGraw spoke with one of the musicians' faithful followers, Tina, who claims to be more than just a fan. Tina's friend Vivian says Tina believes this because she is being catfished by someone pretending to be the famous rock stars. Vivian says Tina has been scammed so convincingly that Tina believes she has not only been texting with both rock legends for the past six months, but that she is actually engaged to Michaels and in a serious loving friendship with Sixx.

Tina says she and Sixx have a "solid, good friendship" and they text 8-10 times a day. Tina says Sixx can't call her because "his management won't allow it." As for Michaels, Tina says: "I love Bret Michaels, and he loves me. After three weeks of talking back and forth, he said he was falling in love with me… Several months ago, we were talking, and he had us take the oath over the Bible that we would be devoted to each other. After we took the oath, he proposed to me, and I said yes."

However, Tina and the man she believes is "Bret," whom she met on Instagram, have never spoken on the phone, and their entire communication is through text messages. "He tells me management pretty much controls him, that he can only text me," she says. "He can't talk to me on the phone or send a video for privacy and security reasons."

Watch below to see what happens when the real Sixx surprises Tina face-to-face, and she receives a video message from the real Michaels. Will it be the proof Tina needs to finally acknowledge she has been taken advantage of by an imposter?





COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).