MEAT LOAF Says There Is No Climate Change, Calls GRETA THUNBERG 'Brainwashed'

Legendary singer Meat Loaf has accused teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg of being "brainwashed," saying he believes there is no such thing as climate change.

"I feel for that Greta," he told U.K.'s Daily Mail. "She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't.

"She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true."

The rocker, who campaigned with Mitt Romney in 2012 and worked with Donald Trump on "The Apprentice" back in 2010, previously claimed that he lost a few gigs thanks to politics.

"I've been banned from two TV shows," he told Esquire in a 2012 interview. "Because USA Today has me listed as a Republican.

"I've heard those stories," he added "But I didn't really believe they'd do that."

The musician also said his political views were complicated. "I'm neither right nor left, and I'm not sure I'm even in the middle," he said. "I have a lot of views to the left, and I have a lot of views to the right, and that really doesn't put me in the middle. I don't know what that makes me. It makes me weird."

Thunberg has gained international media attention in recent months for her outspoken activism on climate change, including delivering an impassioned speech to the United Nations Climate Action Summit calling out world leaders for not responding to the climate crisis with more urgency.

President Trump, who has repeatedly voiced skepticism about climate change, shared video of Thunberg's speech on Twitter, and above it wrote, sarcastically, that "she seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"